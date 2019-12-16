Death notices and obituaries for Dec. 16, 2019 48 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Robert A. BloedelDeann M. GilespieFrances J. Harding SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. GOOD SAMARITAN FUND Special Sections Holiday Gift Guide 2019 Best of Walworth County 2019 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. The Janesville School Board is studying whether to hold a referendum to pay for maintenance projects at district buildings. How much would you be willing to support? You voted: $77.8 million. The amount identified by a consultant as urgent $120.4 million. The total amount of work needed on district buildings $150 million. The total amount, plus a little extra $0. I already pay enough in taxes to the district Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Dec 16 CommuniTree Competition & Show Mon, Dec 16, 2019 Pontiac Convention Center Dec 16 Janesville Art League Holiday Art Show & Sale Mon, Dec 16, 2019 Janesville Performing Arts Center Dec 16 "Then & Now" L'atelier art exhibit Mon, Dec 16, 2019 Janesville Country Club Dec 16 "Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials" Mon, Dec 16, 2019 Chazen Museum of Art Dec 16 StrongBodies Mon, Dec 16, 2019 Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall The Latest Public record for Dec. 16, 2019 Milton School District racks up legal fees during challenging year Shapiro: Will Democrats accept the results of the 2020 elections? Hightower: Who’s afraid of Medicare for all? Harsanyi: Greta Thunberg is the perfect hero for an unserious time Edgerton's Gregory retires as Edgerton High football coach Skenazy: Will Santa bring lawn darts? Walters: Schools have been 'hardened,' but mental health issues remain Our Views: Sex offenders in the town of Harmony? Stay calm ‘A very low risk:’ Experts disagree with Walworth County judge on sex offender recidivism Latest News Public record for Dec. 16, 2019 Milton School District racks up legal fees during challenging year Shapiro: Will Democrats accept the results of the 2020 elections? Hightower: Who’s afraid of Medicare for all? Harsanyi: Greta Thunberg is the perfect hero for an unserious time Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFive face drug-house charges in Edgerton bustComplaint: Man charged with OWI got into fight over ‘How I Met Your Mother’Beloit's engine manufacturer Fairbanks Morse sold to investorMan shot by Beloit police lived in JanesvilleData Dimensions sold to St. Louis private equity firmPolice shoot, kill man in Beloit incidentNatalie Anne Nahn SchaeferDeath notices for Dec. 10, 2019Shooting near Janesville resulted from drug deal, complaint saysNicholas "Nick" Langer Images Videos CollectionsUW-Whitewater advances to national championship gameCraig races past Parker in Big Eight boys basketballJolly Jingle Holiday Light ParadeLincoln-Tallman House's Holiday Tree ShowTop sports photos for November 2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView