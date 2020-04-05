Death notices and obituaries for April 6, 2020 Apr 5, 2020 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kenneth D. FraserThomas W. GurrieAndrew W. KoeppenClaude J. MillerJames Anthony OmelianWalter A. Walikonis Jr. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Area dining options Are you an area bar or restaurant offering carry-out, curbside pickup or delivery due to COVID-19? Let us know E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Spring Ahead Spring Ahead Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. What do you miss most under safer-at-home restrictions? You voted: Watching and playing sports Going to the movies or a play Meeting up with friends Sitting down in a restaurant Working in an office without family around Vote View Results Back Click on the poll question below to view the choices and full results. Between health, financial, social or other, which concerns you most about the coronavirus pandemic? Vote Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Apr 5 Wisconsin Rural Landscapes Sun, Apr 5, 2020 Janesville Performing Arts Center Apr 5 Breakfast and Sunday School Sun, Apr 5, 2020 Salvation Army Community Center Apr 5 Bunny Train Sun, Apr 5, 2020 East Troy Electric Railroad Apr 5 Public skate Sun, Apr 5, 2020 Janesville Ice Arena Apr 6 Wisconsin Rural Landscapes Mon, Apr 6, 2020 Janesville Performing Arts Center The Latest Tuesday's vote to be among weirdest ever Walters: Crisis puts state budget in ICU Peck: Hook, line and sinker produces plenty of smiles Elkhorn's Jordan Johnson goes from supporting role to Gazette's area player of the year Underclassmen dominate The Gazette's all-area boys basketball team Our Views: Outbreak upends issues in Janesville City Council race UW-Whitewater professor’s work on landslide monitoring earns $50,000 Janesville and Rock County officials clash over sharing of COVID-19 information Data: Without safer-at-home, more than 1,000 Rock County residents could be hospitalized at once "Virtual Venue" concerts offer temporary fix for area music fans Latest News Tuesday's vote to be among weirdest ever Walters: Crisis puts state budget in ICU Peck: Hook, line and sinker produces plenty of smiles Elkhorn's Jordan Johnson goes from supporting role to Gazette's area player of the year Underclassmen dominate The Gazette's all-area boys basketball team Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesWill the coronavirus make permanent our diminishing need for human contact?Police order more Janesville businesses closedJanesville police shutting down ‘nonessential’ businesses under state COVID-19 rulesCOVID-19 cases increase slightly in Rock CountyTwo local businesses respond to state price-gouging noticesEvansville police find unresponsive juvenile on soccer fieldJanesville and Rock County officials clash over sharing of COVID-19 informationJanesville schools tracking seniors, changing course and focusing on the basicsRock County declines to identify facility with COVID-19 cases, per facility director's requestJanesville Fire Department announces burn bans Images Videos CollectionsCoronavirus: A new normalBeloit Turner defeats Edgerton in sectional semifinal Stocks Market Data by TradingView