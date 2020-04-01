Brian J. Blume
Robert “Bob” Cook
Geneice Elmer
Joan M. Fischer
James A. Lepard
Teage Tony Marko
Julia G. Miller
Amanda L. Niemeier
Michael E. Nobs
David R. Rafter
Noriene May Rector
Leo George Sendelbach
Bruce L. Winningham Jr.
Brian J. Blume
Robert “Bob” Cook
Geneice Elmer
Joan M. Fischer
James A. Lepard
Teage Tony Marko
Julia G. Miller
Amanda L. Niemeier
Michael E. Nobs
David R. Rafter
Noriene May Rector
Leo George Sendelbach
Bruce L. Winningham Jr.
Click on the poll question to view the full results.
Click on the poll question below to view the choices and full results.