Death list for Nov. 11, 2018

Robert E. "Bob" Arnold
Patricia "Patty" Dubats
Henry J. Ells
Frederick C. Geske
Patrick L. Hawver
Beatrice (Mulks) Jacobs
Violet S. Jones
Linda L. Meyers-Kelm
Timothy D. Poff
Matthew J. Thompson
Robert H. Tomten
Philip Ullius
