Death list for May 11, 2020 May 11, 2020 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Verna BakkumRichard LaBelleLenore M. StrommenTimothy ThomBetty Jane White SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Special section In This Together The Gazette salutes the skills and spirit of our community members during this time of uncertainty. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Gazette Polls Click on the poll question to view the full results. Based on your observations, how well are people adhering to social distancing guidelines in your community? You voted: Almost all are maintaining 6 feet of distance A handful of people are ignoring the guidelines Unfortunately, many people are disregarding the guidelines Difficult to say. I haven't left my house in weeks Vote View Results Back Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events May 11 Color the Curve 300 virtual challenge Mon, May 11, 2020 Online May 11 StrongBodies Mon, May 11, 2020 Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall May 11 Play and learn Mon, May 11, 2020 Creekside Place May 11 Baby lapsit Mon, May 11, 2020 Clinton Public Library May 11 Caregiver Coffee Hour Mon, May 11, 2020 Online The Latest Public record for May 11, 2020 Walters: Uphill battle for Democrats to win state Senate Local man inspired to rap about COVID-19 safety Harsanyi: Biden's disgraceful hypocrisy on sexual misconduct Other Views: Families deserve to know what's happening at nursing homes Craig's Clark seems to have found the winning formula Our Views: Forward Janesville plan offers path beyond COVID-19 Virus means virtual: High schools consider graduation ceremony options 20Q: Catching up with Janesville Renaissance Faire's Chris Last Some predict Janesville's unemployment rate could rise to 26% Latest News Public record for May 11, 2020 Walters: Uphill battle for Democrats to win state Senate Local man inspired to rap about COVID-19 safety Harsanyi: Biden's disgraceful hypocrisy on sexual misconduct Other Views: Families deserve to know what's happening at nursing homes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesRock County COVID-19 growth rate cracks national top 10Restaurateur plans Mexican food eatery in former Burger KingAdopted boy gives Janesville mom another blessingFairgrounds building to serve as COVID-19 isolation shelterThe Gazette to cease Saturday, Sunday print editionsRock County reports two more COVID-19 deathsLake Geneva woman charged with again illegally spending thousandsWorker at Beloit nursing home tests positive for COVID-19Free masks offered in JanesvilleFurloughed Van Galder Bus workers organize car parade to tell bosses ‘we miss you’ Images Videos CollectionsCoronavirus: A new normal Stocks Market Data by TradingView