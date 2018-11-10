MALIBU, Calif.
Two people were found dead as a pair of wildfires stretched from inland canyons to the Pacific in Southern California on Saturday, leaving people sifting through the remains of both mansions and modest homes for anything they had left.
The two bodies were found severely burned inside a car on a long residential driveway in Malibu, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Chief John Benedict said.
The home is near a winding highway with steep panoramic views where the roadway was littered with rocks, large boulders and fallen power lines, some of them on fire. Most of the surrounding structures were leveled.
The deaths brings to 25 the number of people killed in the state’s wildfires in the past few days, with 23 found dead in a Northern California wildfire.
Firefighters have saved thousands of homes despite working in “extreme, tough fire conditions that they said they have never seen in their life,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said.
Those vicious conditions Friday night gave way to calm Saturday, with winds reduced to breezes.
No new growth was reported on the larger of the two fires, which stands at 109 square miles, and firefighters now have the blaze 5 percent contained.
Progress also came against the smaller fire, prompting Ventura County officials to allow people in a handful of communities to return to their homes. Hundreds of thousands across the region remain under evacuation orders.
Fire burned in famously ritzy coastal spots like Malibu , where Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West, Guillermo del Toro and Martin Sheen were among those forced out of their homes amid a citywide evacuation order.
