Tailback Julius Davis walked back to the Wisconsin sideline feeling that he had let down his teammates but determined to make amends if he got another chance.
“My thoughts were: ‘Next play. You had a fault. You may have let the team down at that moment. But what are you going to do to help the team and fix what you did?’” Davis explained. “I just moved past it.
“You can’t really let it affect your next play because that is when it really starts tumbling down. Are you going to stand back up and keep fighting or are you going to stay down?”
Davis was rehashing his play and thought process in UW’s 35-7 victory over Northwestern.
The standout from Menomonee Falls High School entered the game 44 seconds into the fourth quarter, after a Northwestern punt.
UW held a 35-0 lead, starting tailback Braelon Allen was finished for the day after rushing 25 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns and head coach Paul Chryst wanted to close out the game with his reserves.
Davis gained 6, 4 and 6 yards on his first three carries but lost a fumble after a 5-yard gain to the UW 49 on his next carry.
Unfortunately for Davis, defensive back A.J. Hampton scooped up the loose ball and raced 49 yards for a touchdown.
UW’s shutout was gone.
The Badgers used freshman Jackson Acker on the next series. He rushed three times for 10 yards but lost a fumble on the third carry, partly because of a bad exchange with backup quarterback Chase Wolf.
Brady Schipper got the call on the next series and rushed four times for 18 yards.