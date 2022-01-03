WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.
For the first time since Dec. 4, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had a full complement of players available Monday night.
And Johnny Davis was one of them.
The sophomore guard from La Crosse had the best game of his Badgers career, producing college-best totals of 37 points and 14 rebounds—and more—as the 23rd-ranked Badgers took a 74-69 victory over third-ranked Purdue in a Big Ten Conference game at Mackey Arena.
Davis became the first player since Tim Duncan (Wake Forest) in 1997 to lead his NCAA Division I team in points, rebounds, assists (three), blocks (two) and steals (two) in a road victory over an AP top five team.
“I think it shows our team what we’re capable of doing,” Davis, who recorded college-high marks in points (37) and rebounds (14) in 38 minutes. “We came in tonight and we weren’t scared that they were ranked third in the country and playing at Mackey Arena.
“When we come in and be humble and confident we can do anything.”
“He is incredible,” Davison said. “He not only shows the league, but he shows the country how dynamic he is.”
Brad Davison added 15 points and several big plays as coach Greg Gard saw his Badgers (11-2, 2-1) go toe-to-toe with the Boilermakers (12-2, 1-2) for 40 minutes of intense, physical and sometimes testy basketball.
And to cap things off, Davison fed Davis for a clinching dunk in the final seconds after a 40-minute battle that saw the Badgers get the ball inside and convert it, play tenacious defense and protect the ball.
“Obviously, Matt (Painter, Purdue’s coach) has a terrific team,” said Gard, who now has nine victories over top-10 teams, including four on the road. “I think ours is pretty good, too.”
“The Badgers excelled at everything but 3-point shooting in building a five-point halftime lead. They got the ball inside and converted, played tenacious defense and protected the ball.
Matt Painter’s deep and talented Boilermakers counterpunched in the opening minute of the second half and led by as many as seven points.
But like an upstart heavyweight contender, the Badgers and battled to the end.
The outcome was ultimately decided in the final three-plus minutes when UW used an 8-1 run to build a seven-point lead with a minute left.
They entered double-digit underdogs against the No. 3 Boilermakers (12-2, 1-2), who entered the night 8-0 at home this season.
“Guys just battled and we were able to withstand the foul issues and were able to continue to compete,” Gard said. “And this guy to my left (Davis) made big plays when we needed them most.”
They key stretch came after Purdue’s Zach Edey (24 points, 10 rebounds) scored off a rebound to give the Boilermakers their last lead, 62-60, with four minutes left.
Davison hit a 3-pointer for a 65-62 lead with 3 minutes 16 seconds left, on a feed from Davis. Then Davison found Davis alone on the wing for a 3-pointer and a 68-63 lead with 1:51 left. After Purdue failed to score, Davis hit a tough jumper for a 70-63 lead with 60 seconds left.
“That’s winning time,” Davison said. “At that time of the game you’ve got to make plays, plays that win games.”
The Boilermakers pulled within three points twice, but Davison hit two free throws for a 74-69 lead with 12.3 seconds left and passed ahead to Davis for a dunk to close the scoring.
“They’re just a tough team,” said Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, who added 14 points but hit just 3 of 9 field-goal attempts against Davis’ defense. “They played physical the whole game. They just played harder than us.”
UW had every player available Monday for the first time in Big Ten play and for the first time since defeating Marquette on Dec. 4. That included guards Jahcobi Neath and Lorne Bowman and forward Ben Carlson—all part of Gard’s regular rotation—who were among five players who did not dress Wednesday in UW’s 89-85 victory over Illinois State.
The Badgers at times resembled the team that beat Texas A&M, Houston and Saint Mary’s en route to winning the Maui Invitational in November.
They turned the ball over just seven times. They played tenacious defense and limited a Purdue team shooting 51.6% overall to just 41.1% (23 of 56). They also hit timely shots.
UW won despite seeing Tyler Wahl (six points, four rebounds), Steven Crowl (four points, two rebounds) and Chris Vogt (six points, three rebounds) foul out.
“I was really proud of our guys,” Gard said. “Just the grit—I’ve said it all year—this group has an abundance of that and resolve and that helps them when things aren’t quite going well.
“It’s not always perfect, but they just continue to battle and find a way.”
The Boilermakers entered the night with four players averaging at least 11.5 points per game, four others averaging at least 6.2 points per game and shooting 41.1% from three-point range and 56.1% overall.
UW limited Purdue to 31.8% shooting in the first half (7 of 22) en route to building a 29-24 lead.
The Badgers missed seven of their first eight field-goal attempts but settled in, scored in the lane and took advantage of Purdue mistakes to build the five-point lead.
The Badgers made just 1 of 12 three-pointers—courtesy of Chucky Hepburn—but outscored the Boilermakers by 18-4 in the paint, hit 12 of 18 two-point shots and played tenacious defense.
Davis led the way with 10 points, six rebounds and an assist but Wahl (six points), Crowl (four points), Davison (four points) and others contributed at key moments.
Hepburn came up with a key steal and pass to Davis for a dunk to help UW hold off a late push and take the 29-24 lead.
“That was big,” Gard said. “That was a good answer at the end of the half.”
UW answered every Purdue run in the second half as well.
“We stuck together,” Davison said. “When you play a great team, especially at their home court, they’re going to throw punches. They’re going to make runs.
“And it helps when you’ve got a guy (Davis) who is making a lot of shots and making a lot of plays.”
WISCONSIN (11-2)
Crowl 2-6 0-0 4, Wahl 3-4 0-0 6, Jon.Davis 13-24 9-12 37, Davison 5-11 2-2 15, Hepburn 2-7 0-0 5, Gilmore 0-3 0-0 0, Vogt 2-3 2-3 6, Bowman 0-0 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Neath 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-60 14-19 74.
PURDUE (12-2)
Gillis 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 3-8 2-4 9, Ivey 3-9 6-8 14, Stefanovic 2-8 3-4 8, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Edey 10-17 4-8 24, Morton 1-2 0-0 3, Hunter 1-4 0-0 2, Furst 0-0 0-0 0, Newman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 15-24 69.
Halftime—Wisconsin 29-24. 3-point goals—Wisconsin 6-24 (Davison 3-6, Jon.Davis 2-5, Hepburn 1-4, Jor.Davis 0-1, Neath 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Crowl 0-3, Gilmore 0-3), Purdue 8-20 (Gillis 3-4, Ivey 2-5, Morton 1-1, Williams 1-1, Stefanovic 1-5, Hunter 0-1, Newman 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Fouled out—Crowl, Wahl, Vogt. Rebounds—Wisconsin 32 (Jon.Davis 14), Purdue 34 (Edey 10). Assists—Wisconsin 13 (Jon.Davis, Davison, Hepburn 3), Purdue 19 (Morton 4). Total fouls—Wisconsin 22, Purdue 17. Attendance—14,804 (14,846).