MADISON
Danny Davis made the contested catch at the Army 16-yard line, rose to his feet and walked several yards toward the north end zone of Camp Randall Stadium as he flexed in celebration.
The impressive catch—Davis also drew an interference call that Wisconsin declined—set up the Badgers’ second touchdown of their 20-14 victory Saturday.
“I’m a passionate player in general,” Davis explained when asked about his animated reaction. “That is just me showing my emotion. I love the game.”
The catch was Davis’ first since the fourth quarter of UW’s loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 25. The senior finished with two catches for 48 yards against Army, on five targets.
Davis could play a pivotal role Saturday when the Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) play host to Purdue (4-2, 2-1) in a pivotal Big Ten West game.
Purdue ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in passing defense, behind only the Badgers. The Boilermakers are holding opponents to a completion rate of 52.3% and just 178.5 passing yards per game. Purdue has twice as many interceptions (six) as touchdown passes allowed (three).
UW no doubt will try to establish the run with Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen. But quarterback Graham Mertz will have to hit some throws as well.
“They’re having a great year,” Davis said when asked about Purdue’s defense. “I watched film of the Iowa game and they were sticking with them.
“They rush the quarterback well. They have two great corners. We’ve got to bring it. We know they’re going to load the box and we’re going to make plays in the air.”
Davis’ last trip to West Lafayette, in 2018, was memorable.
He had just four catches for 36 yards, but two of the catches were touchdowns in the final 6 minutes 40 seconds of regulation to help UW wipe out a 27-13 deficit.
Led by Jonathan Taylor (33 carries, 321 yards, three TDs), UW prevailed in three overtimes, 47-44.
“It was just a great win,” Davis said. “That season had a lot of ups and downs. Just to be able to come together as a team and finish that was big moment for us that season.
“Seniors on that team remember that game.”
Davis entered the week as arguably UW’s most efficient receiver this season.
Tight end Jake Ferguson leads the team in catches with 20 for 179 yards, averaging of 8.9 yards per catch. Davis has 18 catches for 241 yards, an average of 13.4 yards per catch.
Kendric Pryor has 17 catches for 216 yards and a touchdown, an average of 12.7 yards per catch. Chimere Dike has 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, an average of 11.1 yards per catch.
Davis’ 18 catches have come on 24 targets, a success rate of 75.0%. Ferguson is at 66.7% (20 catches, 30 targets), followed by Dike at 58.8% (10 catches, 17 targets) and Pryor at 44.7% (17 catches, 39 targets).