April 30, 1931 - November 11, 2020

McFarland, WI - Dale Wilson Rossman, age 89, of Peru, Ill, formerly of McFarland WI, passed away on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020. He had been a resident of Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle since March of 2016.

Dale was born in Stuart, NE on April 30, 1931, the second of four children to John and Katherine (Karr) Rossman. Throughout his youth his family moved a few times between Nebraska and Wisconsin. During high school, Dale developed osteomyelitis in one of the bones of his leg. He became the first person in which penicillin, newly discovered, was tried instead of amputation, thus saving his leg and leading to an improved medical treatment for many. He graduated from high school in Deerfield, WI in 1949.

Dale was a star pitcher while playing in the McFarland Home Talent baseball league before he enlisted.

He served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954 with the 772nd Battalion of the 5th Armored Division and served as a Provost Marshall - helping guard POW's and supply trains toward the end of the war. His younger brother Delmer died in Korea, having a great impact on Dale. As a member of the American Legion, he remained immensely proud of his service and fellow veterans throughout his life.

While working at McKay's Nursey, Dale met Carol Adank of Sauk City. It didn't take long for the two to catch each other's eye. They dated for a couple of years, and were married on July 21, 1956 in Madison, WI. Four daughters soon followed, and as their young family grew, Dale built a family home on Lake Kegonsa.

Dale established a sales career in the trucking industry, and the family moved from Wisconsin to Indiana. Two sons were were born, and by 1975, his last career move took the family to LaSalle, IL. Throughout his 40-year career, Dale's management was well respected, throughout the Midwest, for building a business from a couple of trucks into a fleet.

Throughout his life, Dale enjoyed vegetable gardening (the tomatoes!), bowling (the trophies!), fishing (the mounts!), golfing, woodworking and baseball. He coached his sons in little league baseball in La Salle in the 1980's and for the I.D.S. and Rotary teams. In his retirement he enjoyed watching his local granddaughters play softball.

He was intelligent, stubborn, creative, and handy. He taught his six children to do things the "right" way and the value of hard work. He was always willing to lend a hand to family and friends on home projects. He was an inventor, antique collector, donut-bringer, laugh-maker, and the giver of big hugs. He will be greatly missed by the large family he helped create.

Dale is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol of Peru, IL; daughters, Kathryn (Bill) Houghton of IN, Karyn (Gary) Schneider of McFarland, WI, Donna (Chuck) Johnson of NM, and Diann (Mark) Gorski of IL; sons, Dale (Kelly) Rossman Jr. of IL, and David (Lisa) Rossman of McFarland, WI; Grandchildren, Kelly Schneider (Dan) Leahy, of MN, Jason Houghton of IN, Eric Schneider, of Verona, WI, Brian (Crystal) Gorski (FL), Jessica (Nik) Krueger of IN, Karra Johnson of NM, Becca (Joe) Fisher of TN, Jon, Alyssa and Ashley Rossman of IL, Katie, Kylie and Khloe Rossman of McFarland, WI; five great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Scheel and brother, Wilson (Pat) Rossman both of McFarland, WI; and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Delmer Rossman, and many in-laws.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date. His family appreciates your prayers, thoughts, and well wishes. Special thanks to all the family members, neighbors, and friends for all their visits with Dale over the last few years. Many thanks to the healthcare professionals and staff at the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle who helped with Dale's care. We know he appreciated all of you.

Memorials may be directed to Disabled Veterans, Wounded Warriors Project or Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle.