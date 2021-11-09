MILWAUKEE—Delavan-Darien High School alum Emily McClellan will be inducted into the UW-Milwaukee 2021 Hall of Fame this Saturday night for her swim accomplishments during her time at UWM.
According to a press release from the UWM athletic department, McClellan can arguably be considered the most successful athlete in school history, starting with being the only four-time All-American in any sport during her time with the Panthers (2010-14).
The 2014 NCAA runner-up in the 100 breaststroke was also a four-time Horizon League Athlete of the Year, four-time Horizon League Swimmer of the Meet, four-time Horizon League 100 breaststroke champion, four-time Horizon League 200 breaststroke champion, and four-time Horizon League 200 IM champion. In addition to being a 19-time Horizon League champion overall, McClellan started breaking records as a freshman and never stopped.
All together, McClellan broke three Horizon League solo records 22 different times (100 and 200 breaststroke, 200 IM), broke three school records 22 different times, eclipsed three Klotsche Natatorium records 11 times, and three freshman records five different times.
She also helped break league records in the 800 freestyle relay, the 200 and 400 medley relays at the league meet her senior season, and was a part of the school-record breaking 400 free relay team at the league championships.
The 2010 Horizon League Newcomer of the Year, eight-time Horizon League Swimmer of the Week, and two-time CollegeSwimming.com Mid-Major All-American was also the 2013 Bronze medal winner for Team USA at World University Games and the 2012 U.S. Open Champion in the 100 breaststroke, while also placing sixth in the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials in 100 breaststroke.
The Hall of Fame induction event will be held at the Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront.