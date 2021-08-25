MILWAUKEE
Corbin Burnes was far from the top of his game on Tuesday night.
But this time, the offense was there to pick up the slack.
Scoring four times in the seventh inning and twice in the eighth, the Milwaukee Brewers came roaring back to beat the Cincinnati Reds, 7-4, at American Family Field in the opener of the final series between the two top teams in the National League Central.
Kolten Wong drove in three of those six runs down the stretch, with his two-run home run in the eighth helping seal the deal as the Brewers survived a so-so outing from one of their aces and stretched their lead in the division to 8½ games with their 33rd come-from-behind victory.
“That’s huge for us. We know how good that team is,” Wong said. “They’ve been playing really good baseball. They’ve got a really good offense, really good starting pitching. It’s always good to take those games and try to take the morale out of a team but we’ve got two more games coming up—two more big games.
“They’re not going away, and neither are we.”
There was one negative, as shortstop Willy Adames was removed in the first inning after suffering left quadriceps discomfort while running the bases.
“Willy’s been battling the quad, really since St. Louis,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s been playable. It’s not serious, but it’s enough where it’s just coming up every day and it’s an issue every day. We were hopeful that the off day (Monday) would quiet it down.
“After his first at-bat, he didn’t even have to run that hard and he felt it a little bit and so we were going to be cautious with him and we got him out of there. He won’t be in the lineup tomorrow, and we’ll try to quiet it down. We’re on the cautious side.
“He’s played through it so far, but it’s just to the point where it’s not worth taking the risk on it.”
What had been a quiet crowd for most of the evening finally awakened in the seventh with Milwaukee facing a 4-1 deficit.
Facing reliever Michael Lorenzen, the Brewers reeled off three consecutive singles, the third of which saw Wong drive in Lorenzo Cain to make it 4-2.
Peterson walked to load the bases, prompting Cincinnati manager David Bell to replace Lorenzen with Mychal Givens. Christian Yelich and Avisaíl García greeted him with sacrifice flies to right and left, respectively, to draw the Brewers even at 4-4.
Narváez, up next, roped a double to right that allowed Peterson to score and Milwaukee to take the lead for the first time since the third.
Devin Williams pitched the eighth and was the beneficiary of some terrific defense behind him.
First, Wong handled a hot shot from Joey Votto in the shift. Then, Williams ranged off the mound quickly to smother a squibber from Mike Moustakas and threw to first, where Rowdy Tellez finished the play off with a great pick on the short hop.
Finally, Yelich ran down a Kyle Farmer fly ball and gloved it just shy of the left-field line to give Williams his second 1-2-3 inning in as many appearances.
Milwaukee applied the finishing touches in the bottom of the eighth.
The inning had a rough start for Cincinnati as reliever Tejay Antone—just reinstated from the injured list after working his way back from an elbow injury—had to be lifted five pitches into his appearance after being re-injuring.
Luis Cessa finished off the at-bat by walking Tellez. Then, with two outs, Wong lined a two-run homer down the right-field line for his second round-tripper in as many games.
“Obviously, when you see the two guys ahead of you have good at-bats, it’s easy to get on the train of just having good at-bats,” said Wong. “Keeping the line moving, understanding that you don’t need to be the hero every night.
“Just come in and do your job, get on base. See some pitches, make the pitcher work and keep the line moving.”
Josh Hader recorded his 27th save by pitching a 1-2-3 ninth.
The Brewers took a 1-0 lead four batters into the game on a sacrifice fly to center by García off Tyler Mahle.
Adames started things off with a one-out double then went to third on a Yelich single. But in the wake of that, Adames was lifted from the game.
Peterson entered at third base, while Luis Urías shifted from third to shortstop.
Burnes faced only one over the minimum through three innings, with his highlight in the early going the 99.8 mph sinker he threw to strike out Tucker Barnhart registering as the fastest pitch thrown by a Milwaukee pitcher this season.
A 99.6 mph four-seam fastball thrown by Hader on opening day had set the previous standard.
“I didn’t see it,” Burnes said. “I think it shocked Counsell more than anyone. I came in and he was kind of like, ‘Hey, did anyone see that?’ It was the first time in my career I ever hit it, so that was cool.”
Things went off the rails quickly in the fourth, however, as Cincinnati’s first five batters reached base, with Burnes uncharacteristically issuing walks to two of the first three.
The fourth batter, Moustakas, singled to tie it and Farmer followed with another RBI single. A Barnhart sacrifice fly came next, and the Reds suddenly had a 3-1 lead.
Mahle allowed only two baserunners from the second through the fifth, then got an additional run to work with when Moustakas doubled to open the sixth and scored on a Barnhart single.
The right-hander retired the first two batters in the bottom of the sixth before Narváez walked and Urías singled, leading to Mahle’s exit in favor of Lorenzen.
Tellez eventually sent a fly ball to the warning track in left that Aristedes Aquino nearly misplayed but caught in the end as he fell to his backside, earning a bemused look from Lorenzen.
Hunter Strickland (2-1) took over in the seventh for Burnes, who was tagged for seven hits and issued three walks while striking out five. The four earned runs allowed were one shy of Burnes’s season high.
“As far as how I felt, everything felt good,” Burnes said. “The command with the cutter was pretty poor. That’s two starts in a row now that the cutter command hasn’t been there, so when your go-to pitch to get into a count is not there and you’re trying to throw from behind in the count all night, it’s tough.
“Obviously, the walks killed me, but you’re trying to pitch from 2-0, 3-1 all night, it’s tough to do.”