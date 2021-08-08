MILWAUKEE
Too many self-inflicted wounds.
That was the story of the final two games of the Milwaukee Brewers’ three-game weekend series against the San Francisco Giants, which is why the lost both in the late innings.
After a brutal ninth-inning error paved the way for an excruciating extra-inning loss the previous evening, the Brewers turned a couple of two-run leads into a 5-4 loss Sunday afternoon with poor defense, relief pitching and base running.
So instead of sweeping the team with the best record in the major leagues, or at least taking two of three, the Brewers dropped the matchup of first-place teams. In the process, they saw their lead over second-place Cincinnati shrink to five games as the surging Reds completed a four-game sweep of the hapless Pittsburgh Pirates.
“I think this is an example of a series against a very good baseball team where mistakes cost you a little more dearly and you’ve got to do just a little bit more to win games, and so if there’s a lesson from the series, that’s what it is,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
“It’s not a lesson that we don’t know about. It’s a lesson that that’s what good teams do. They don’t give you as much room for error. We just had a couple spots where we didn’t make plays, where we didn’t make pitches, and the rest of the game we pitched pretty darned good for a lot of the games, but it hurts you in the end. What you expect in a series like this, really.”
As if that weren’t bad enough, the Brewers also suffered another loss to their COVID-19 thinned pitching staff when left-hander Brett Anderson exited after five innings with left calf cramping. It is not thought to be serious, a good thing considering the pitching holes that must be filled going forward.
“Went out there to warm up (for the sixth inning) and couldn’t get my left calf to stop cramping,” Anderson said. “Threw the first warmup pitch and it knotted up on me and I was like, ‘All right, maybe that was a one-off,’ and every time I went to push off to throw another pitch it just balled up and I couldn’t get it to stop.
Giants leadoff hitter Austin Slater led off the third with a double to right and moved up on Kris Bryant’s deep fly to right but Anderson stranded him there by striking out Ruf and retiring Wilmer Flores on a grounder to short.
The Brewers put up little resistance to San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto at the outset, going down in order in each of the first three innings.
That changed in the fourth when Christian Yelich, making his first start since coming off the COVID-19 injured list, walked with one down and Omar Narváez belted a two-out home run to right-center to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead.
That margin grew to 3-1 in the fifth after Jackie Bradley Jr., singled with one down, moved to second on a wild pickoff attempt by Cueto and to third on Anderson’s groundout to first. Kolten Wong then punched an opposite-field single down the third-base line to send home Bradley Jr.
After Anderson exited prior to the sixth, right-hander John Curtiss took over and saw the first hitter, Bryant, reach first on a throwing error by Luis Urías, making a rare start at shortstop. Curtiss then found bigger trouble by walking Ruf and Flores to load the bases with no outs.
Brandon Crawford sent home a run with a sacrifice fly to right that cut the lead to 3-2 and also moved Ruf to third. But Curtiss stranded him there by striking out Solano and retiring Curt Casali on a fly to left.
The Brewers stretched the lead back to 4-2 in the sixth after Eduardo Escobar led off with a double to right off Cueto. Lefty José Alvarez took over with one down and retired Rowdy Tellez on a grounder that moved Escobar to third, from where he scored on a wild pitch.
That 4-2 lead disappeared quickly in the seventh. Left-hander Daniel Norris walked lefty hitting Lamonte Wade Jr., then surrendered a two-run homer to center by another lefty hitter, Brandon Belt, that tied the game. The pinch-hit blast was the fourth of the series for Belt, who came off the IL the day before it began.
“We ran into a hitter that just punished our mistakes in Brandon Belt this series,” Counsell said. “It didn’t work out, but that’s the way it goes. Those are the guys that got to pitch. Those are the guys in the right spot to pitch and it just didn’t work out today.”
“Norris is behind (in the count) 2-1. You’ve got to throw a good, quality strike there. He threw a slider and it didn’t get to the right spot. That’s the game of baseball.”
The Brewers made yet another gaffe in the eighth when Escobar passed second base on a deep fly to left by Rowdy Tellez and did not re-tag the bag when going back to first. The Giants appealed and he was ruled out.
The Giants were thin in their bullpen after using nine pitchers Saturday night but lefty Tony Watson pitched a scoreless seventh and Zack Littell allowed nothing over the last two innings to close out the Brewers and take the series.
“They’ve got the best record in baseball for a reason,” Anderson said. “They’re a really good ballclub. We’re both pretty similar in ways. We both have good starting pitching, play defense well, and so we knew the three games were going to be pretty close for the most part.
“Some different bounces and some different things happen and it could be swinging our way, but that’s what happens when two good, quality clubs play. There’s going to be some things go your way and some things that don’t go your way. It’s just who makes the most out of it in the end.”