CHICAGO
For those who hadn’t noticed, the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs are going in opposite directions.
How opposite, you ask? Well, too far for one map to handle it. Even a big one.
The first-place, surging Brewers completed a four-game sweep Thursday afternoon over the manpower-depleted, sinking Cubs with a 17-4 drubbing at Wrigley Field.
In beating the Cubs for the ninth consecutive time, the Brewers pounded out 22 hits to climb 24 games above .500 (70-46) for the first time this season. In those nine wins, the Brewers outscored Chicago, 78-24.
In the four-game sweep, the cumulative score was: Milwaukee 37, Chicago 9.
In particular, the Nos. 5-6-7 hitters in the Brewers’ lineup had big days at the plate.
Luis Urías collected three doubles and two home runs, drove in five runs, scored five and set a franchise record with five extra-base hits. Jace Peterson had five hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs.
And Manny Piña had his second two-homer game of the season, including his first grand slam, to drive in six runs.
“This one was the best game of my life, hitting-wise,” Urías said. “It was fun. It was one of those days I felt good. I think everybody was feeling good today. Peterson had five hits, too. Manny got two homers. Everyone was feeling it today.
“It was a fun four days here in Chicago. Winning is fun, obviously, and we’re a special team. I really liked seeing the fans out here coming from Milwaukee. That feels really good. Everyone was swinging the bats well and the pitchers, they are still doing the job. It’s really amazing.”
The Brewers’ offense was so prolific, it hardly mattered that starter Brandon Woodruff exited after three innings in which he struggled to command his pitches. The irony is that Woodruff had received the least run support of any regular pitcher in the majors and on a day that he didn’t qualify for a victory, the offense went nuts.
In finishing the sweep, the Brewers took apart an old nemesis, Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks. In only four innings of work, Hendricks was tagged for 11 hits and nine runs, including two home runs.
“Yeah, we swung the bats great,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I think the big thing for me is, we have not had a lot of success against Hendricks. And so to get him like we did today felt good because he’s been a really tough customer for us.
“We did a nice job. We made him work. The five-run inning (in the second) was huge as well. It’s always been a real challenge against him so to have a big one against him was nice.”
Indeed, the Brewers never had experienced much luck against Hendricks, who entered the game with a 10-6 record and 2.86 earned run average against them in 26 starts, never allowing more than four runs. And he entered the game tied for the major-league lead with 13 victories and a 3.68 ERA in 23 outings this season.
Accordingly, it was more than a bit surprising when the Brewers lit into Hendricks in the second inning, scoring five runs. And it began with the first four hitters combining to hit for the cycle.
Eduardo Escobar got it started by legging out a triple on his hot shot into the right-field corner, followed by a booming RBI double to left-center by Luis Urías. Jace Peterson, getting a start in right field, then crushed an opposite-field, two-run home run to left-center to make it 3-0.
Piña completed the four-man cycle by singling up the middle, and Jackie Bradley Jr., also collected a hit through the right side. After Woodruff bunted the runners up, Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Willy Adames completed the five-run outburst with a two-run single up the middle.
Woodruff labored from the very beginning but looked particularly out of sorts in the second inning. He walked David Bote, then dropped a flip from Escobar for an error on a grounder to first by Andrew Romine.
Woodruff recovered momentarily by striking out Robinson Chirinos and Greg Deichmann but walked Hendricks, batting .075, on four pitches to load the bases. He then lost a seven-pitch battle with Rafael Ortega, also walking him to force in a run, prompting manager Craig Counsell to get Miguel Sánchez up in the bullpen.
A miffed Woodruff fired three straight fastballs to Matt Duffy, popping him up to prevent further damage. Woodruff worked around a leadoff error by Urías in the third, knocking down a smash from Romine to throw him out for the third out.
That would be all for Woodruff, who was pitching on four days rest for the first time since early in the season and labored through 74 pitches.
“It doesn’t matter what team you’re facing if you can’t get ahead in the count,” Woodruff said. “There were times I was making pitches. I thought some of my off-speed (pitches) was the best it’s been this year. I just couldn’t get ahead (in the count) and was walking a bunch of guys, which is very uncommon.
“It was a battle. It was one of those days I lost my mechanics, especially in the second. I just couldn’t get anything going. The offense did a heck of a job today. We really swung the bats well. Hopefully, we can keep that going.”
Asked if he was OK with coming out after three innings, Woodruff said, “When ‘Couns’ told me I was coming out, there was nothing I could say. He just basically said, ‘I’m going to take you out.’ What can I say? I had (almost) 80 pitches through three innings. I can’t really fight that.
“It’s just one of those days. You chalk it up to the 23rd start, there’s one, knock that one off. There’s a lot of things I want to work on. Nothing major. I just need to clean up a couple things. Just get back to being myself and I think everything will be fine.”
It would only get worse for Hendricks and the Cubs. With one swing of the bat, Piña broke the game wide open in the fifth by slugging his first career grand slam deep into the left-field bleachers, making it 9-1 and ending Hendricks’ day.
The Brewers continued to pour it on, scoring four more runs off newly recalled reliever Ryan Meisinger. Peterson and Piña continued their big days with a two-run single and two-run homer, respectively to make it a 13-1 game.
The lead grew to 16-1 when Urías blasted a three-run homer in the seventh off Jake Jewell. Urías completed his huge day with another homer in the ninth off infielder Andrew Romine, who was summoned to mop up the game for the Cubs.
"You don't see games like this, for sure," Counsell said of Urías' day. "I mean, it was five really hard-hit balls. It was five rockets. He got started off with a double in his first at-bat. Got us going, started the day. Then capped it off with the homer, so it was a great day for him. Really swung the bat well."