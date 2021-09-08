MILWAUKEE
One big swing by Eduardo Escobar made Wednesday night a productive one for the Milwaukee Brewers.
His two-out, solo home run in the sixth inning proved to be the difference in a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field.
Combined with an extra-inning loss by the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, the Brewers extended their lead in the National League Central to a franchise-record 12 games while at the same time lowered their magic number for clinching the division to 10.
At 86-55, Milwaukee also rose to 31 games over .500, tying another team high-water mark accomplished twice in 1982.
“For me, it’s unbelievable. I’m so happy,” said Escobar. “This is the first time in my career I’ve been on a team like this. It’s a great team, a special group—the players, the manager, the coaches.
“You come to the ballpark and give 100% every day.”
The Brewers appeared primed to knock Phillies starter Kyle Gibson from the game early after accumulating eight baserunners and taking a 3-1 lead after two innings.
But the offense went cold from that point, and it was a 3-3 game when he exited two outs into the fifth—a disappointing turn of events for a unit that put up 10 runs in a victory a night earlier.
Brewers starter Freddy Peralta had also long since departed by that point, having lasted only 3 ⅔ innings.
After Brent Suter finished the fourth for Peralta, rookie Aaron Ashby pitched the fifth and sixth and continued his strong work by facing the minimum and producing five outs via four ground balls.
He earned the victory for his efforts, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Escobar’s homer with two outs in the sixth off Connor Brogdon was his fourth with the Brewers but first since Aug. 2, and put Milwaukee back in front by a score of 4-3.
“It had been a long time since I homered, but I still fight every at-bat and come every day to the ballpark and work really hard,” Escobar said. “It was good pitching on both sides and to hit a homer to win, I’m so happy.”
From there, Milwaukee’s well-rested bullpen took over.
Brad Boxberger, who failed to retire any of the five batters he faced in his last outing Monday, struck out three in a retiring the side in order in the seventh.
Up next was Devin Williams, who was seeing his first action since Sept. 2 in San Francisco.
He made things interesting by allowing a two-out infield single to Jean Segura and then pitching around the dangerous Bryce Harper for a walk. That brought up J.T. Realmuto, who eventually waved at a nasty changeup well out of the zone for Strike 3.
With Escobar’s homer standing as the lone Brewers hit over the final three innings, Josh Hader took over in the ninth having not pitched in six days.
He displayed some rustiness, issuing a pair of walks. But he also generated a double-play grounder and then got a terrific diving stab at shortstop from Luis Urías to rob Andrew McCutchen of a hit and end the game on an exciting note and give Milwaukee the series victory.
The save was Hader’s 30th in 31 tries. He also became the fourth reliever in franchise history to save 30 or more games in consecutive seasons, joining Francisco Rodriguez (2014-’15), John Axford (2011-’12) and Dan Plesac (1988-’89).
Peralta’s previous start was his first back from a stint on the injured list caused by shoulder inflammation. It didn’t go well, as he lasted only two innings and 51 pitches in an eventual 15-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
He struck out a pair in the first in this one but also gave up a run, as Harper hit a two-out, 357-foot solo homer that hit off the top of the wall in right and caromed over.
Peralta didn’t have to wait long for a lead, however, as Milwaukee’s offense jumped on Gibson for two runs in the bottom of the frame.
Five batters reached base in all, with Omar Narváez blooping a double down the right-field line to tie the score and Daniel Vogelbach drawing a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-1.
Gibson, a big trading-deadline pickup by Philadelphia, entered the game having been ripped for eight hits and eight earned runs over 8 ⅓ innings at Miami.
He needed 36 pitches to retire the Brewers in the first, then saw his total balloon to 56 after Milwaukee singled three more times off him in the second while tacking another run onto the lead.
The first of those came from Peralta and he scored on the third, sliding into home just ahead of the throw on a sharp grounder to first by Christian Yelich.
Shaky defense at shortstop by Urías opened the door for Philadelphia in the third, as he first made an off-target throw to first on a grounder and then dropped a throw down to second by Narváez on a bunt by Gibson to quickly put two on.
Odúbel Herrera singled to load the bases and after a Segura popout, Harper drew a bases-loaded walk. Realmuto, up next, hit a sharp grounder to Urías that should have been an easy double play.
But Urías mishandled the hop and could only get the forceout at second after recovering as the tying run scored.
By the time Peralta caught Didi Gregorius looking for the third out, Peralta had thrown 69 pitches. He lasted only two batters into the fourth before being replaced by Brent Suter, with his fastball velocity dipping from 97 in the first inning to 93 on his final pitch.
“I don’t think he’s locked in but I think he’s healthy. I don’t think there’s any question about that,” said manager Craig Counsell. “I think we just have to keep getting him out there on regular rest, get him a regular turn.
“We have three or four, probably four more until the end, so we have an opportunity to do that and keep him moving forward.”
Peralta threw 81 pitches in all, allowing four hits, three runs (one earned) and a walk with four strikeouts.
“It’s a process,” Peralta said. “I feel much better than the last time and I feel strong. Right now for me, that’s all that matters.
“And, of course, win the games when I pitch.”