MILWAUKEE
Enough with losing to the Philadelphia Phillies.
That was the attitude the Milwaukee Brewers took Tuesday night at American Family Field and the result was a resounding 10-0 victory, the first time they topped the Phillies in six meetings this season.
The Brewers were swept in a four-game series in Philadelphia in May and were routed, 12-0, in the series opener Monday but left-hander Eric Lauer never let the visitors up for air while pitching seven shutout innings. Lauer allowed four harmless singles and walked only one while logging five strikeouts.
With the triumph, the Brewers maintained an 11-game lead in the NL Central over Cincinnati, a 4-3 winner over the Chicago Cubs. The magic number for clinching the division crown dropped to 12.
It was the second consecutive strong seven-inning outing for Lauer, who allowed just three hits and one run in a 5-1 loss in San Francisco last time out. But his stretch of solid work goes back much farther, with a 2.01 earned run average (13 earned runs in 58⅓ innings) over his last 11 appearances.
“Tonight was something special,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I thought he was in complete command of the game, complete control of hitters, complete control of counts. Executed a lot of pitches tonight. It was a great start by Eric.
“He’s throwing the ball well. I thought he was almost overpowering at times tonight. It was a really good start.”
The Brewers made some hard contact against Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola in the first two innings without anything to show for it. But that changed in the third inning despite Lorenzo Cain getting picked off first base by Nola after a leadoff single.
Lauer also singled, his bounder up the middle defecting off diving shortstop Freddy Galvis’ glove. Kolten Wong then lined a double into the right-field corner, moving Lauer to third.
Eduardo Escobar fell behind in the count to Nola, 0-2, but went into battle mode, fouling off four two-strike pitches during what became a nine-pitch at-bat. On that ninth pitch, Escobar sliced a drive down the left-field line that caromed sideways into the stands for a ground-rule, two-run double.
“That was the at-bat of the game, the at-bat I circled as the at-bat of the game,” Counsell said. “Just staying in it. Escy knew he had to make contact. Nola made a couple good pitches to get ahead in the count. Then Escy said, ‘I’m putting the ball in play.’ And he battled to do it.
“You saw it. He didn’t do anything great with it. He just put a ball in play but he was rewarded for it.”
Christian Yelich followed with a sharp grounder up the middle for an RBI single, advancing to second when the throw got away from catcher Rafael Marchan. Nola stopped the damage there by retiring Avisaíl García on a grounder to short and catching Omar Narváez looking at strike three on a pitch that actually was inside.
That would be all the Brewers would get off Nola during his five-inning stint but Lauer was making a three-run lead look pretty good. He surrendered a leadoff single to Ronald Torreyes in the third and Nola bunted him up with one down but Lauer struck out J.T. Realmuto for the second time to shut that down.
Bryce Harper drew a one-out walk in the Phillies fourth but the next hitter, Andrew McCutchen, bounced into an around-the-horn double play. Travis Jankowski batted for Nola with one down in the sixth and singled through the right side but Lauer induced Realmuto and Jean Segura to bounce into outs and it remained a 3-0 game.
The Brewers scored three runs off Phillies reliever Ramon Rosso in the bottom of the sixth. The rally started with a two-out strikeout of Luis Urías, who swung at a pitch far off the plate that sailed to the backstop, allowing him to reach first base. Rowdy Tellez’s single through the right side put runners on the corners.
With No. 8 hitter Cain at the plate, Brewers manager Craig Counsell put Daniel Vogelbach in the on-deck circle instead of Lauer and get Brent Suter up in the bullpen. The Phillies did not fall for that ploy, walking Cain to load the bases and prompt Counsell to stick with Lauer, who was throwing a two-hit shutout.
As it turned out, staying with Lauer worked out just fine, with Rosso walking him on five pitches to force in a run. When Wong laced a two-run single to right, the Brewers had a 6-0 lead and Rosso’s night was done.
“He was going to hit there,” Counsell said. “I thought the way he had been pitching, he was the candidate to get through the seventh inning. He was pitching so well, and he did.”
The Phillies put two men on base in one inning for the first time against Lauer in the seventh, with Harper leading off with a single and Matt Vierling collecting a one-out hit. But he escaped again and exited with seven shutout innings and only four singles allowed.
“It was definitely nice, especially after yesterday, to be able to jump on them a little bit,” Lauer said. “That’s the cool thing about baseball. Every day is it’s own day and every pitch is it’s own pitch. You’ve got to always throw the next one and you can’t look at the past too long.”
The Brewers weren’t done doing damage, however. After Yelich singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh, García hit one far into the night, a shot that nearly bounced through the open panel in left for a 423-foot blast that made it 8-0.
The margin grew to 10-0 in the eighth when Cain opened a rally with a double off Enyel De Los Santos, Escobar delivered a run with a fielder’s choice and Yelich doubled in his second run of the game. Yelich finished 3-for-5 with two RBI, boosting his batting average to .260, the highest it has been since June 22.
“I think I feel better right now than I have at points in the season,” Yelich said. “Having good at-bats and putting good swings on balls—not all of them have been falling; it seems like a lot have been hitting guys square in the chest actually—but it’s nice to have better at-bats and feel like you’re in a little control there instead of all that other (B.S.) we were rolling out there earlier in the season.
“Just kind of plugging along, trying to contribute every night. Honestly, I don’t even know when I started doing better. It kind of just all feels like the same. Just focused on trying to help our team win. It’s easy to go out and compete like that every night and everything else just takes care of itself.”