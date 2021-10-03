LOS ANGELES
In terms of wins and losses, the Milwaukee Brewers did not handle the meaningless game portion of their schedule very well.
Now, they’ll get to show if that makes any difference whatsoever when the games really count beginning Friday in the National League Division Series against Atlanta at American Family Field.
The Brewers were swept out of Dodger Stadium, losing for the third consecutive game Sunday, this time by a lop-sided 10-3 score. Because San Francisco beat San Diego to clinch the NL West crown, the 106-win Dodgers will play in the NL wild card game at home Wednesday against St. Louis.
Milwaukee lost its last four games to go 1-5 on the final trip, which came after an NL Central clinching victory over the New York Mets a week ago Sunday. By failing to win even two games, not to mention losing 10 of their last 14, the Brewers fell short of tying the franchise record of 96 victories in a season.
After building an 89-55 mark with a three-game sweep in Cleveland from Sept. 10-12, the Brewers went 6-12 to finish at 95-67. That slide began with a team offensive funk and ended with a trip that had all the intensity from Milwaukee’s side of early March games in the Cactus League.
Ahead of St. Louis by 14 games on Sept. 13, the Brewers finished with a five-game margin over the Cardinals.
“It means that we clinched early. That’s what that means,” second baseman Kolten Wong said of how the club approached the final trip. “I think people tend to forget what our main goal is. It’s not to come out here and try to just win victories. It’s to try to get ready for the postseason.
“We expect in that clubhouse to go far. We really just wanted to come out of here healthy. Not try to worry about doing too much, but just making sure the guys are ready. You’re getting your work in and preparing for the playoffs. Yeah, it wasn’t the best road trip, but at the end of the day we got some guys healthy and that’s what you want to do. You want to be ready to go.”
Manager Craig Counsell prioritized rest over results during the last week, including giving starters Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta time off instead of pitching. In the five games they lost to the Cardinals and Dodgers, the Brewers surrendered a total of 36 runs while some of the mainstay pitchers watched.
“It’s a result of us clinching the division with a week to go in the season,” Counsell said. “Let’s not complain about a week where we had baseball games where we already knew we were going to the playoffs.”
The good news of the day for the Brewers was that they had their first earned run average champion, right-hander Corbin Burnes, who led the majors with a 2.43 ERA. Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler had a chance to edge him out with at least six shutout innings but surrendered a run in the fourth and departed with a 2.47 ERA.
“The dominance never stopped,” Wong said of Burnes’ season. “He had his hiccups here and there but for the most part he has been so dominant and so impressive. For him being a young guy and doing what he’s doing, hats off to him. He had an incredible year. He’s the Cy Young (Award winner) for me, for sure.”
In what was scheduled to be a bullpen day for the Brewers, veteran lefty Brett Anderson went first, pitching on only two days of rest after a five-inning start in St. Louis. Anderson went one inning, throwing only eight pitches, and the parade of relievers began.
The Brewers had trouble merely making contact against Buehler in the early going. Rowdy Tellez drew a two-out walk in the first but Jace Peterson, Willy Adames and Avisaíl García struck out. Luis Urías and Omar Narváez struck out to open the second inning before Tyrone Taylor laced a two-strike pitch into the left-field corner for a double.
Taylor was stranded at second when Jackie Bradley Jr. went down swinging. Reliever Jandel Gustave, who replaced Anderson after one inning, took a called strike to open the third, giving Buehler seven outs on seven strikeouts.
Peterson followed with a tapper in front of the plate and catcher Will Smith pounced on it and threw to first but his throw carried first baseman Max Muncy’s glove arm into the base path as Peterson collided with him. The ball and Muncy’s glove went sailing and he went to the ground, holding his arm in obvious agony with what later was announced as a left elbow injury.
Home plate umpire Adam Hamari ruled Peterson was running out of the baseline and called him out for interference. Muncy eventually exited, holding his arm, and was replaced by Albert Pujols.
Playing in his second game since coming off the injured list with a knee injury, Tellez opened the Brewers fourth with a liner over rightfielder Mookie Betts for a double. García followed with another—an opposite-field shot into the right-field corner that made it a 1-0 game.
Urías was nicked by a pitch, putting two on with no outs, but the inning fizzled there as Narváez’s second-half slump continued with a strikeout, Taylor flied out and Bradley again struck out to keep his miserable year at the plate going to the final day.
After Anderson exited, Gustave pitched two scoreless innings. Hunter Strickland pitched the fourth, allowing only a one-out single by Corey Seager, before the game blew up on rookie Aaron Ashby in the fifth.
Ashby set himself up for failure by issuing a pair of walks that allowed the Dodgers to load the bases on a two-out infield hit by pinch-hitter Matt Beaty. Ashby then issued his third walk of the inning to force in the tying run.
Seager followed with a tapper to the right side and he out-raced Ashby to the bag, with the pitcher getting a late break and not handling the flip from Tellez cleanly as the go-ahead run scored. Ashby then fell behind in the count to Trea Turner, who blasted a 3-2 pitch out to left for his second grand slam of the series.
“He issued some free passes and got himself into a spot with a really good hitter and then left a breaking ball up,” Counsell said. “I don’t see it as a pitch count thing. He pitched himself into trouble and that was the result.”
That made it 6-1 and the Brewers fell behind by another run in the sixth before scoring twice in the eighth on RBI doubles by Tellez and pinch-hitter Eduardo Escobar. Getting his third at-bat after entering as a pinch-hitter in the fifth, Beaty slugged a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning off Daniel Norris.
That left the Brewers to board a plane back to Milwaukee, but the miserable final week behind them and look forward to their matchup with Atlanta.
“The postseason, this is where the real baseball starts,” Wong said. “We all know that. You play 162 to get to this point. Getting ready, everybody taking care of themselves and doing everything they can to get mentally and physically ready to go.
“It’s going to be a battle. We know how good Atlanta is, we know how good they’re going to come and they have been playing good baseball. We have to step up ready to go. As long as everybody is healthy, we’re confident in our team.”