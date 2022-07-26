After an unwelcomed, two-week vacation away from the diamond, the first-place Milton Junction Pub Crescents face a challenging gambit to close out the Rock River League regular season with five games over the next two weekends.

That challenge begins with three games this weekend, two at Schilberg Park. The Crescents will host Ashippun Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a make-up game from July 10.

