The Milton Junction Pub Crescents finished the regular season last weekend by splitting a pair of games with Rock River League South Division rival Rubicon.
Milton lost to Rubiocn 4-3 on Friday night but came back with a 7-4 win on Sunday.
By finishing with a 12-4 regular-season record, the Crescents earned the South's No. 3 seed for the upcoming playoffs.
Milton opens the double elimination tournament on Saturday at Neosho at 1:30 p.m. Top-seeded Clyman hosts the winner of the Thursday’s play-in game between Lebanon and Rubicon.
The tournament continues Sunday with the winners of Saturday’s game playing at the site of the highest seed. The losers, meanwhile, will square off in an elimination game Sunday.
“We’re excited to get the play-offs started,” Crescents general manager Doug Welch said. “This is what everyone in the league plays for and it’s a really exciting time of year.”
The Crescents have a tough matchup in Neosho on Saturday. The Rockets swept the two-game set from the Crescents during the regular season.
“They beat us a couple of times when we didn’t play particularly well and went up there with a compromised lineup for a make-up game,” Welch said. “But now excuses don’t add up to a pail of batting practice balls and it’s time to go up there, play well and get into Sunday’s game with a chance to sweep the weekend.”
The Crescents had the opportunity to come out of last weekend with the South’s No. 1 seed had they swept the Rubicon games.
But on Friday, the Crescents committed five errors and mustered just three hits in a disappointing 4-3 loss. The Crescent errors accounted for three unearned runs by the Red Sox.
“It was not pretty,” Welch said. “Dan Dean and Dave Sagitis gave us good efforts on the mound and our defense let them down.”
The Crescents made the most of their three hits with Jake Raisbeck delivering a key two-run double in the second inning and Sam McCann’s RBI single in the third.
Sunday was the opposite story as the teams waited out two rain delays on Rubicon’s Fan Appreciation Day before a large crowd. The Crescent defense played a solid game behind an outstanding pitching performance by Carter Schneider. The right-hander pitched into the ninth inning, striking out 12 Red Sox batters.
Luke Malmanger got the final two strikeouts of the game to close the door on the Red Sox.
Malmanger was the hitting star as well, collecting three hits, including a double and a key two-run single in the seventh inning. Tressin Kussmaul had two hits, drove in a run, scored three times and stole two bases to increase his league-leading total to 14 thefts this season.
“We really needed that one badly,” Welch said. “We needed to take a good squad up there and play well and that’s what we did. Carter was outstanding.
“The dugout was a totally different place Sunday and we got some swagger back to go up to Neosho with some confidence.”
