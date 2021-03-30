Jen Punzel had a feeling her Janesville Craig girls swimmers were in for a solid meet Tuesday.
The Cougars knew what was riding on the line when they swam at Beloit in a subsectional meet with Janesville Parker, Milton and Beloit. Spots in the state meet were up for grabs as part of a sectional that also included a Jefferson Subsectional of McFarland, DeForest, Jefferson/Cambridge, Monona Grove, Edgerton and Oregon.
The Cougars took fourth place as a team and sent Ally Donagan and Dakota Reece to state individually, and those two along with Sydney Guenther and Kadence Woods as part of the 400 freestyle relay.
“I felt great about how they swam. They were extremely focused in practice the last week, so I had a good feeling going in,” Punzel said. “They had a confident quiet about them. I still can’t believe some of the times they dropped, especially in the relays.
“We had 14 of 18 individual season-best times times tonight, along with all three relays.”
Reece, Guenther, Woods and Donagan combined to swim the 400 free relay in 3:42.31, taking third place with a time that was good enough to meet the state meet qualifying standards posted by the WIAA on Tuesday night.
The state meet is Tuesday at Waukesha South.
Donagan automatically qualified in the 500 freestyle by winning in 5:23.72. She was also second and qualified for state in the 200 free (2:00.01).
“Obviously Ally came for the big win tonight,” Punzel said. “She was pretty fired up.”
Reece was third in the 100 free (54.50) to claim the last spot at state according to the posted state standards.
Milton’s Bailey Ratzburg had a fantastic night. She won the 200 individual medley (2:04.61) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.33) and was part of Milton’s state-qualifying 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Teaming with Ratzburg to finish third in the 200 free relay (1:42.65) were Ellie Parker, Azia Koser and Alyssa Fons. Joining Ratzburg in taking second in the 400 free (3:41.48) were Parker, Kozer and Jade Fladhammer.
Edgerton’s Ella Gorski qualified for state by finishing fourth in the 50 free (25.34) and third in the 100 backstroke (58.85). Edgerton’s Jenna Schmitt qualified for state by taking fourth int he 100 breaststroke (1:08.90).
Beloit/Jefferson Swim Sectional
Subsectional meets held at Beloit and Jefferson, with times combined to determine sectional champs and state qualifiersTEAM SCORESMcFarland 307, Milton 249, DeForest 246, Janesville Craig 241, Jefferson/Cambridge 215, Monona Grove 207, Beloit 187, Edgerton 150, Janesville Parker/Edgerton 128, Oregon 123.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS AND OTHER AREA STATE QUALIFIERS200 medley relay—Jefferson/Cambridge 1:49.46. 200 freestyle—Morgan Heilman (MG) 1:59.56, 2. Ally Donagan (JC) 2:00.01. 200 IM—Bailey Ratzburg (Mil) 2:04.61. 50 freestyle—Ava Boehning (D) 24.72, 4. Ella Gorski (Edg) 25.34. 100 butterfly—Faith Sill (BM) 56.88. 100 freestyle—Mara Freeman (McF) 52.42, 3. Dakota Reece (JC) 54.50. 500 freestyle—Donagan 5:23.72. 200 free relay—DeForest 1:40.74, 3. Milton (Ellie Parker, Azia Koser, Alyssa Fons, Ratzburg), 1:42.65. 100 backstroke—Sill 55.67, 3. Gorski 58.86. 100 breaststroke—Ratzburg 1:05.33, 4. Jenna Schmitt (Edg) 1:08.90. 400 free relay—McFarland 3:40.80, 2. Milton (Parker, Kozer, Jade Fladhammer, Ratzburg) 3:41.48, 3. Janesville Craig (Reece, Sydney Guenther, Kadence Woods, Donagan), 3:42.31.