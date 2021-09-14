VERONA
Janesville Craig senior Rylee Coleman took home top honors in the junior-senior division of the Big Eight Grade Level Challenge Tuesday night at the Randy Marks Cross Country Course in Verona.
Coleman turned in a time of 21:10.
Coleman’s effort led the Cougars to a second-place finish in the event with 37 points. Verona won it with 28,
The Parker girls finished ninth.
On the boys side, Craig finished fifth (90). Freshman Tyler Hegle had the best finish for the Cougars (6th in the freshman-sophomore race, 19:39.26).
The Parker boys finished ninth. Senior Logan Risseeuw had the best time for the Vikings (18:20.)
Cross country
Big Eight Grade Level Challenge Boys TEAM SCORES
Madison LaFollette 20; Madison Memorial 22; Madison West 31; Middleton 62; Janesville Craig 90; Verona 105; Madison East 112; Sun Prairie 138; Janesville Parker 198; Beloit Memorial 347.
TOP FINISHERS Frosh-soph
Nico Castellanos (MLF) 17:25.3; Harrison Glazer (MW) 18:11.4; William Culp (MW) 18:11.9; Jonathan Buscher (MM) 18:14.3; Noah Larkin (MLF) 18:28.4.
Junior-Senior
Parker Noffke (MLF) 17:21.8; Adam West (MLF) 17:41.90; Mick Sakk (MM) 17:55.6; AJ Ketarkus (MM) 18:02.1; Beck McDowell (ME) 18:07.5.
CITY TEAM RESULTS
Craig—Tyler Hegle 19:39.26; Matthew McBride 18:55.22; Damian Soto 18:55.29; Jack Myre 19:20.42; Jack Austin 20:30.96; Chris Wier 19:19.24; Evan Glissendorf 20:34.89.
Parker—Logan Risseeuw 18:20.73; Noah Herbst 20:25.12; Carter Herbst 19:37.17; Tavyne Schnuck 21:01.20; Jack Holterman 19:52.29; Addison Fenrick 20:57.38; Hunter Woodard 28:54.36.
Girls TEAM SCORES
Verona 28; Janesville Craig 37; Middleton 39; Madison West 56; Beloit Memorial 60; Sun Prairie 65; Madison Memorial 70; Madison East 71; Janesville Parker 107; Madison La Follette 187.
TOP FINISHERS Frosh-Soph
Ava Badekas (MM) 21:14.8; Morley Schroeder (MID) 21:31.0; Anna Wickizer (MW) 21:45.3; Lexi Remiker (V) 21:53.3; Liz Den Das (V) 21:53.8.
Junior-Senior
Rylee Coleman (JC) 21:10.0; Rose Cooper (ME) 21:21.7; Hypatia Newton (MW) 21:23.4; Raena Keckhaver (ME) 21:41.0; Payette Neess (V) 21:43.5.
CITY TEAM RESULTS
Craig—Rylee Coleman 21:10.0; Addison Fagan 22:06.32; Caitlyn Dickman 22:11.83; Abigayl Anderson 23:04.9; Kera Riley 22:31.62; Janelly Soto 22:54.88; Julianna Moran 23:49.70.
Parker—Ella Hale 28:16.78; Alecia Quinn 39:13.99.
GIRLS GOLF Cougars best Madison West
Janesville Craig came out on the winning end of a 366-377 score against Madison West in a Big Eight meet at Glenn Erin Golf Course Tuesday night.
Craig’s Mya Nicholson earned medalist honors with a 75. Lauren Dammen added an 85; Esther Jung shot a 90; Josie Thompson carded a 116; and Rowan Dunn a 144.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 366, MADISON WEST 377
Craig: Mya Nicholson 38-37-75; Lauren Dammen 40-45-85; Esther Jung 44-46-90; Josie Thompson 56-60-116; Rowan Dunn 69-75-144.
West: Brooklyn Fleming 45-49-94; Ava Rikkers 47-43-90; Brenna Butler 52-46-98; Lauren Conner-Dieter 42-53-95; Eliza Marcus 57-54-111.
BOYS SOCCER Craig shut out by Madison West
Janesville Craig was on the losing end of a 3-0 score Tuesday night at Craig.
Reed Kelly had eight saves for the Cougars.
Craig hosts Stoughton on Thursday.
MADISON WEST 3, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0
Craig 0 0 0
West 1 2 3
First half
W—Bilessi (Parchment), 28th
Second half
W—Minikel (Lococque), 64th
W—Stein (Garcia), 80th
Saves: West 1, Craig 8
Vikings fall at Madison Memorial
MADISON—Janesville Parker dropped an 11-1 decision on the road at Madison Memorial Tuesday night.
The Vikings (0-4, 0-2 Big Eight) got their goal from Kai Odegaard in the 11th minute, an equalizer. Bradley Warder had an assist.
“We came out flat tonight,” Parker coach Zach Pratt said.
GIRLS TENNIS Cougars swept by Middleton
MIDDLETON—Janesville Craig was blanked by Middleton Tuesday night on the road, 7-0.
“Tough night for us, but Middleton is one of the best teams in the conference,” Craig coach Pam Clutson said. “Our number 2 doubles team of Eni Agollari and Karyssa Norland put up a fight in their flight.”
MIDDLETON 7, JANESVILLE CRAIG 0
Singles—Sonya Agapov (M) def. Allison Grund, 6-3 , 6-1. Netra Somasundaram (M) def. Rya Arreazola, 6-1 , 6-0. Lydia Sabat (M) def. Bridget Reilly, 6-1 , 6-0. Grace Olson (M) def. Lucy Rhoades, 6-0 , 6-0.
Doubles—Ashley Andler/Rose Ryan (M) def. Hattie Plenty/Addison Kooyman, 6-1 , 6-0. Bella Conrad/Amy Li (M) def. Eni Agollari/Karyssa Norland, 6-4 , 6-2. Caroline Sax/Cate Ohly (M) def. Mackenna Kelly/Charlotte Mark, 6-1 , 6-0.
Vikings fall to Madison Memorial
Janesville Parker lost a 6-1 Big Eight decision at home to Madison Memorial Tuesday night.
The Vikings got their only point of the night at No. 1 singles, where Annie Barnes dispatched Sun Prairie’s Grace Kramschuster, 6-0, 6-3.
SUN PRAIRIE HIGH 6, JANESVILLE PARKER 1
Singles—Annie Barnes (P) def. Grace Kramschuster, 6-0 , 6-3. Katie Thompson (SP) def. Martha Jacobson, 6-2 , 6-2. Alexis Schemanek (SP def. Alexandra Craker, 6-0 , 6-2. Mairin Leary (SP) def. Haylee McCumber, 6-0 , 6-0.
Doubles—Reagan Schwartzer/Alexandra Stein (SP) def. Cheyenne Spade/Alicia Gonzalez, 6-1 , 6-1. Nicole Everson/Shiloh White (SP) def. Brianna Cicmansky/Ava Egger, 6-2 , 6-2. Lexa Bryant/Leah Schroeder (SP) def. Myha Mohr/Victoria-Anna Kampmann, 6-2 , 6-2.