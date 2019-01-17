The Janesville Craig High School swim team used Thursday’s meet to prepare for the final weeks of the season.

Thursday’s event was a double dual against Madison Memorial and Beloit Memorial, and the Cougars lost to both teams.

Despite the meet loses, Craig coach Mike Schuenke said his team will be better because of the competition.

“We swam pretty well. We are slowly improving and getting ready for that last push,” he said. “I think after today we’re in a good spot to have some good swims in these next few weeks.”

Against Beloit Memorial, Craig’s Lochlin Pearce won the 100-meter backstroke event, Kiel Wolff snagged first place in the 500-meter freestyle and teammate Callaghan Bradley took second in the 100-meter breaststroke.

MADISON MEMORIAL 138, CRAIG 32

BELOIT MEMORIAL 101, CRAIG 69

200 medley relay—Madison Memorial 1:55.75

200 freestyle—Jesse Drake (MM) 1:51.93

200 individual medley—Garrett McKinnon (MM) 2:05.21, Kiel Wolff (C) 2:18.29

50 freestyle—Noah Gonring (MM) 22.24

100 butterfly—Drake 1:04.49

100 freestyle—Danny Gillman (MM) 50.44 4. Sam Sarauer (C) 56.14

500 freestyle—Cole Bell (MM) 5:17.85, Wolff 5:21.75

200 free relay—Madison Memorial 1:32.43

100 backstroke—Joe Jensen (MM) 58.26, Lochlin Pearce (C) 1:03.89

100 breaststroke—Anthony Jacobson (BM) 1:04.58, Callaghan Bradley (C) 1:09.81

400 free relay—Madison Memorial 3:22.40

