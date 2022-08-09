JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig coach Adam Bunderson is not even sure what to call the offense his team will be running this fall.
One of the assistant coaches suggested the option and shoot.
All Bunderson knows is that with talented senior Jake Schaffner under center, the Cougars should keep scoreboard operators busy.
"We want the ball in his hands as much as possible because he's so athletic," Bunderson said of the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Schaffner. "He'll run the ball just as much as he passes it.
"Now, he hasn't played quarterback since his freshman year because of COVID and a shoulder injury last year, but he's just very gifted in everything he does, and football is no different."
Craig went 3-7 last season and made the playoffs for the third time in Bunderson's five years at the helm. The Cougars were 3-4 in the Badger Large Conference but move back into the Big Eight Conference this season. Craig averaged 16.7 points a game last season, but scored only six points combined in losses to conference foes DeForest and Waunakee.
Schaffner will have a three-year starter to hand off to in senior fullback Owen Shucha. The 5-8, 185-pound bruiser led Craig in rushing last season with 445 yards. He rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns in the Cougars' 27-23 win over crosstown rival Janesville Parker in the Battle for the Monterey Rock.
"We'll run a lot of triple options and quick screens, and Owen has the ability to hurt you either way," Bunderson said.
"I fully expect this offense to put points on the board, probably more-so than we did last season."
Senior Aiden Schenk (6-1, 205) and junior Hunter Ehret (6-2, 180) will be Schaffner's top targets.
Senior Carlos Merino-Merritt (6-0, 230) and junior George Greene (6-2, 285) will anchor an offensive line that must find a way to protect Schaffner.
Senior Lilli Rick will once again handle the placekicking duties.
"Right now, we're at the point where we're trying to figure out who our dudes are and what we're going to do to put them in a position to be successful," Bunderson said. "And that's the case with some of our linemen.
"And it's also that time of the year where everyone is undefeated, and for the most part, healthy. We'll know a lot more after we scrimmage."
Craig struggled, at times, on defense last season. The Cougars allowed 35.8 points a game and gave up 184 points their last four games, including a 48-7 loss to Mukwonago in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
Bunderson said a switch to a 3-5-3 defensive scheme should help to alleviate what was a porous rushing defense last season.
Schaffner and Shucha are the top returnees on defense. Shucha led the team in tackles with 87 from his linebacker position, while Schaffner was third in tackles with 64 and had two interceptions, including one for a touchdown.
Merino-Merritt and Greene will both start on the defensive line, along with senior Isaac Arellano (6-0, 270).
Junior Dylan Tyler (6-2, 185) joins Shucha at linebacker, while junior Evan Lawton (5-10, 150) in penciled in to start in the secondary.
"So many of our lineman go both ways that we felt like it was important to get an extra guy in the box (on defense) to give them a breather once in awhile so that's why we went to the 3-5," Bunderson said.
"And our linebackers as a group are fairly athletic, so we feel we're better off with an extra one on the field."
Moving back to the Big Eight allows Craig to play two nonconference games to start the season before opening up conference play in Week 3 against Madison West.
Craig opens the season Friday night at Monterey Stadium against Oshkosh North.
"We've got some kids that are going to be ineligible for the first three games for various reasons, and now instead of missing three conference games, they only miss one," Bunderson said.
"And I really like our nonconference schedule this year. Oshkosh North comes in here to open the season, and then we take a 20-minute bus ride to Delavan in Week 2."
The Cougars, with Schaffner leading the way, should be able to score points. The question is can the defense stop anybody?
2022 CRAIG SCHEDULE
Aug. 20—Oshkosh North
Aug. 27—at Delavan-Darien
Sept. 2—Madison West
Sept. 9—At Janesville Parker
Sept. 16—At Madison La Follette
Sept. 23—Middleton
Sept. 30—At Madison East
Oct. 7—At Verona
Oct 14—Madison Memorial