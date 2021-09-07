Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig’s boys soccer team had a hard time on the road Tuesday night in its nonconference match at home against Delavan-Darien.
The Cougars fell to the Comets, 3-1.
Brendan Wesson had the lone goal for Craig, after Gabriel Diaz made a strong run onto a through-ball and was taken down in the box.
The referee allowed advantage, as the ball bounced out to Wesson, who struck a 1-time shot into the goal.
Craig coach Garrett McCabe said it was a back-and-forth contest.
“Delavan-Darien had good speed up front that was difficult to contain,” McCabe said.
“We held them for a good portion of the game with proper game planning, but as players started to wear down and pick up little injuries we had a few moments of breakdowns that led to their goals.”
McCabe said his team is getting good shots; they just aren’t finding the back of the net.
“I’m confident that once they start finding the back of the net, goals will start to come in droves,” McCabe said.
Craig fell to 1-3-1 with the loss. The Cougars host Madison Memorial on Thursday.
Parker dropped a 9-1 decision to Walworth Big Foot Tuesday night
The Vikings’ only goal came on an own goal late in the contest.
“That lifted our spirits a little bit,” Parker coach Zach Pratt said.
Senior goalkeeper Brad Warda played the first half and had seven saves. Brendan Lovell added five more saves in the second half.
Parker fell to 0-2. The Vikings play at Beloit Memorial on Thursday.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!