The latest COVID-19 wave sweeping across the University of Wisconsin campus has affected the UW football team.
Sources close to the program are saying multiple staffers and players tested positive in recent days and that the Badgers would be short-handed when they face Arizona State Thursday in the Las Vegas Bowl.
“A lot of them are sick,” a source shared.
UW coach Paul Chryst—who was present at practice Saturday—and select players are scheduled to be available to reporters today.
Wisconsin officials posted pictures of the team’s arrival, players mingling at night and post-practice pictures from Saturday.
Several starters and key reserves were with the team.
They are:
On offense: quarterback Graham Mertz; starting offensive linemen Josh Seltzner, Logan Bruss and Tyler Beach; tailback Braelon Allen; tight end Jake Ferguson; wide receiver Jack Dunn; and reserve offensive linemen Michael Furtney, Tanor Bortolini and Cormac Sampson.
On defense: nose tackles Keeanu Benton (a Janesville Craig product) and Bryson Williams; starting cornerbacks Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams; linebackers Jack Sanborn, Leo Chenal, Noah Burks, Nick Herbig and Mike Maskalunas; and safeties Scott Nelson and John Torchio.
Several sources indicated UW could be missing key players on the offensive line, aat tailback and at wide receiver.
It is unclear how many of the assistant coaches, if any, did not travel with the team to Las Vegas.
UW athletic director Chris McIntosh revealed Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and did not travel to the bowl game.
That announcement came a couple of days after the men’s and women’s basketball programs had to cancel games set for Thursday because of COVID-19 issues within both programs. Lorne Bowman, a freshman guard on the men’s basketball team, tweeted Saturday he was in quarantine.
Allen is the lone healthy tailback who has more than 128 rushing yards on the season. He finished the regular season with 1,109 yards and 12 touchdowns in 157 carries, an average of 7.1 yards per carry. Stoughton product Brady Schipper is next with 128 yards on 28 carries.
Chenal and Sanborn lead UW in tackles with 106 and 88, respectively. Chenal has a team-best 17 tackles for loss; Sanborn is No. 2 with 14 ½.
Torchio is expected to start at safety for Collin Wilder, who suffered a season-ending injury at Minnesota. Wilder has made the trip.
Hicks leads the team in passes broken up with 10. Williams leads the team in interceptions with three.