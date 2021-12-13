The Miami Heat’s meeting against the Chicago Bulls, at one point, seemed like it was going to be a potential early measuring stick between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Instead, the Heat only had 10 players available because of injuries and one COVID-19 case and the Bulls were down to 11 because of a larger COVID outbreak within the team.
It was the sort of situation that was somewhat commonplace last year and—until this week—has been rare this season. But the Omicron variant’s arrival in the United States has stoked worries of a new wave of cases across the country.
On Sunday, the Bulls’ Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. LaVine played 38 minutes and Brown played 34 minutes against the Heat on Saturday.
And on Monday, with Chicago’s roster down to eight eligible players, the NBA postponed two Bulls games.
Postponements have taken place in the NHL and professional tennis as well.
Angst is felt within the NBA, even though more than 95 percent of the league is vaccinated and breakthrough cases are frequently asymptomatic. It has the NBA trying to sort through the questions as so many other people: How concerned should the league be about COVID-19 for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted?
“We all have to figure this out right now,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Saturday in Miami. “Are players missing games because they’re symptomatic? Are they asymptomatic? Has everybody gotten their shots and their boosters? Why would they be held out extensively longer than if they have the flu?
“I think there’s a contradiction there, and if you just go hunting for and add more testing and try to find things, you probably will.”
The current NBA policy requires player —even if they’re vaccinated or symptomatic—to either quarantine for 10 days or return consecutive negative PCR tests 24 hours apart in order to return after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Chicago coach Billy Donovan said Saturday: “We’ve got a lot of guys sitting at home with no symptoms right now.”