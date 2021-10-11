County board vote on new district boundaries wrong

Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A story on Page 1A Friday gave an incorrect final vote tally of a vote taken by the Rock County Board to approve new county board district maps at Thursday’s meeting.
The vote was 17-9 in favor of the new maps.
The article also failed to list one of the board members who voted for the new maps, Tom Brien.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!