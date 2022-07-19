Josh Hader

Milwaukee Brewers All-Star reliever Josh Hader has been abysmal in July, going 0-3 with an ERA of 20.25.

 Associated Press

The dust had finally settled at Oracle Park on Saturday afternoon, the site of a meltdown of epic proportions by Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader the night before.

Coming off surrendering a walk-off, three-run home run in a loss at Minnesota two nights earlier, the left-hander capped his appearance against the San Francisco Giants by surrendering a walk-off grand slam to Mike Yastrzemski as the Brewers dropped an 8-5 crusher.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you