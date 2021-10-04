LAKE GENEVA
Janesville Craig’s No. 1, 2 and 3 singles players and the No. 1 and 2 doubles teams won their matches Monday at subsectionals in Lake Geneva to advance to girls tennis sectionals this Wednesday.
On Monday, Allison Grund was at No. 1 singles for Craig, with Rya Arreazola at No. 2 and Bridget Reilly at No. 3.
The No. 1 doubles tandem for the Cougars on Monday was Addison Kooyman and Hattie Plenty with Eni Agollari and Karyssa Norland at No. 2.
The team had to overcome weather delays and location changes, according to coach Pamela Clutson.
“Their collective efforts put us just one point behind the first place team—Badger High,” Clutson added.
Subsectional Meet At Lake Geneva Team scores
Lake Geneva Badger 12, Janesville Craig 11, Burlington 8. Elkhorn 7, Janesville Parker 1, Beloit Memorial 1, Milton 0, Wilmot 0.
Singles
No. 1—Parker Christensen (E) def. Martha Jacobson (JP) 6-0, 6-1. Allison Grund (JC) def. Jayda Mckinley (BEM) 6-0, 6-0. Zaya Iderzul (LGB) def. Maddie Hansen (W) 6-0, 6-0. Adalie Rauch (B) def. Natalie Niemeyer (M) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2—Rya Arreazola (JC) def. Madeline Haug (W) 6-0, 6-0. Mabel Nichols, (B) def. Candiss Edwards (BEM) 2-0, 2-0. Ava Gromacki (E) def. Chloe Lovelace (JP) 6-2, 6-0. Tinker Trent (LGB) def. Romy Khoury (M) 6-0, 6-0. Rya Arreazola (JC) def. Mabel Nichols (B) 6-0, 6-0. Tinker Trent (LGB) def. Ava Gromacki (E) 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3: Lauren Haase (LGB) def. Marissa Dowell (W) 6-0 , 6-0. Sydney Ewold (W) def. Annika Ahlstrom (M), 6-1, 6-0. Bridget Reilly (JC) def. Mariana Cardenas (BEM) 6-0 , 6-0. Riley Vaughn, (E) def. Alexandra Craker (JP) 6-0 , 6-0. No. 3—Lauren Haase (LGB) def. Sydney Ewold (B) 6-3, 6-1. Bridget Reilly (JC) def. Riley Vaughn (E) 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4—Abigail Barkes (E) def. Victoria-Anna Kampmann (JP), 6-0, 6-0. Lucy Rhoades (JC) def. Karla Martinez (BEM), 6-0 6-0. Holly Adamek, (B) def. Mary Catherine Slagle (W) 6-2, 6-1. Nina Anderson (LGB) def. Hannah Kim (M) 6-1, 6-4. Nina Anders (E) def. Lucy Rhoades (JC) 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1—Emma Fasano/Ellie Hirn (LGB) def. Kelsey Smyk/Gianna Abbate (W) 6-0, 6-2. Payton Matson/Sam Taylor (B) def. Andrea Aleman/Alexandra Cabrera (BEM) 6-0, 6-0. Addison Kooyman/Hattie Plenty (JC) def. Madeline Stoltz/Lauryn Krober (E) 6-2, 6-0. Annie Barnes/Lucy Barnes (JP) def. Abby Kueng/Amanda Cudziovic (M) 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2—Eni Agollari/Karyssa Norland (JC) def. Holly Garber/Ella Beckler (M) 6-0, 6-1. Juliana Golla/Emilie Runkel (B) def. Annabelle Carmichael/Hannah Pecha (W) 6-1, 6-0. Eni Agollari/Karyssa Norland (JC) def. Taylor Hansen/Abby Kiel (E) 6-2, 6-2. Eni Agollari/Karyssa Norland (JC) def. Taylor Hansen/Abby Kiel (E) 6-2, 6-2. No. Jaiden Lauer/Cameryn Heckel (LGB) def. Juliana Golla (B) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Taylor Hansen/Abby Kiel (E) def. Jillian Traver/Abby Middleton (BEM) 6-4, 6-3. Jaiden Lauer/Cameryn Heckel (LGB) def. Alicia Gonzalez/Cheyenne Spade (JP) 7-5, 6-2.
No. 3—Ava Baile/Kate McCann (LGB) def. Yescenia Zarinana/Marieli Perez (BEM) 6-0, 6-0. Annason Wissel/Mariana Axtman (E) def. Myha Mohr/Haylee McCumber (JP) 6-2, 6-1. Mackenna Kelly/Charlotte Mark (JC) def. Shaylee Hamm/Emily Runge (W) 6-0, 6-2. Ava Bailet/Kate McCann (LGB) def. Annason Wissell/Mariana Axtman (E) 6-4, 6-0. Ashley Smitz/Megan Smitz (B) def. Mackenna Kelly/Charlotte Mark (JC) 6-3, 6-2. Ashley Smitz/Megan Smitz (B) def. Ava Senger/Amelia Urbik (M) 6-0,
Boys soccer Vikings draw with WhitewaterJANESVILLE—Janesville Parker earned a hard-fought 2-2 tie with Whitewater at home Monday night, and they had to get the tying goal in the closing two minutes to get it.
Parker coach Zach Pratt said his team had several chances in the first half but just could not put the ball in the back of the net.
The Vikings scored inthe 55th minute, then Whitewater got goals in the 75th and 76th minutes. Parker got the equalizer off a free kick in the 78th minute.
Parker improved to 0-12-1 with the tie.