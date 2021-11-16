MADISON
Dean Engram remembered what he had seen on video during the week.
He read his keys—and the quarterback’s eyes.
The University of Wisconsin redshirt sophomore cornerback broke on the ball and recorded his first interception, giving the ball to the offense at the Northwestern 14-yard line.
“We knew they like to attack the outside with quick game,” Engram explained after the 19th-ranked Badgers’ 35-7 victory over the Wildcats. “We were in a zone and I was just reading the quarterback.
“As soon as he looked outside, I just broke on it.”
UW scored three plays later on Graham Mertz’s 11-yard pass to Jake Ferguson to push the lead to 28-0 late in the third quarter.
That marked the second consecutive week Engram made a critical play that led to a score.
One week earlier at Rutgers, he broke up a fourth-down pass to give the Badgers the ball at their 47 with 1 minute, 13 seconds left in the first half.
UW drove 53 yards in five plays for a touchdown—Mertz hit Kendric Pryor for a 25-yard score—to make it 31-3 at halftime.
“He has grown so much,” senior cornerback Faion Hicks said of Engram. “He is playing like he has been out there four years. He is a lot calmer.
“He has been amazing at that nickel spot. He has been amazing this year as far as doing his job and being a key piece for us.”
Engram returned punts last season but did not record a defensive statistic. He has been UW’s nickel corner this season, starting four games and playing in all 10.
Senior cornerback Caesar Williams has three interceptions, five pass breakups and 22 tackles. Hicks has nine passes broken up and 22 tackles. Engram has three passes broken up, one interception and 13 tackles.
“He has learned to settle down,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “He is a very emotional guy. He is very passionate about the game. You are seeing him get more comfortable and just kind of settle into that role and really detail it up. The consistency is showing up on the tape.”
Engram credits Leonhard, cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat, and Williams and Hicks for providing guidance.
“They’ve helped me get in tune with the scheme every week,” he said, “allowing me to play faster as the season has gone on.”
Most players insist playing in the slot as the nickel corner is more demanding than playing on the perimeter.
Engram says both are challenging.
“I don’t know that one is tougher than the other,” he said.
Two keys for Engram have been growing more comfortable with the scheme and the voluminous communication involved for the nickel corner.
“Sometimes I am communicating with the backers, the safeties and the corners,” he said. “Sometimes all on one play.
“You might be asked to tackle one play, and the next play you’ve got to cover the deep ball. It is just being in tune with the game plan.”
Engram no doubt will get plenty of work this week when the Badgers (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten West) play host to Nebraska (3-7, 1-6) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
UW generally lines up in a 2-4-5 against Nebraska’s spread attack.
Nebraska seemingly has found new ways to lose close games, as its seven losses have been by a combined 42 points. Head coach Scott Frost agreed to return as head coach in 2022 at a reduced salary and fired four offensive assistants.
But the Cornhuskers can move the ball. They rank second in the Big Ten in total offense at 459.2 yards per game. Only Ohio State (550.0 yards per game) is more productive.
The Cornhuskers can’t line up and pound the ball between the tackles with a gifted I-back, but quarterback Adrian Martinez remains a dangerous player.
He has 12 of the team’s 25 rushing touchdowns and leads Nebraska in rushing with 502 yards. He has passed for 2,512 yards and has seven receivers with at least 10 catches. Six of those players have at least one touchdown catch.
“You don’t see him make the same mistake twice,” Williams said of Engram. “He will get a lot of different looks in practice but if he makes one mistake in practice, he makes sure it doesn’t show up in the game or that next day in practice.
“You can see the results.”