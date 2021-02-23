When I ran to represent the 44th Assembly District, I talked about the importance of building consensus around important issues. From my first few weeks in the Assembly, it is clear that consensus is not easily reached. However, both parties have good ideas that benefit the Wisconsin way of life.
The first bill I coauthored in the Assembly allowed people to claim either their 2019 or 2020 income for the purposes of qualifying for the earned income tax credit. This brings Wisconsin’s EITC tax code in line with the federal tax code and provides needed tax relief to low-income Wisconsin families.
I am pleased that the contents of this bill were included in Assembly Bill 2 through an amendment I supported. Assembly Bill 2 passed both houses in the Legislature with bipartisan support and was signed by Gov. Tony Evers on Feb. 18, the very first law passed this year.
Act 1 contains many other tax provisions, including tax relief for businesses that received the first round of Payroll Protection Program loans from the federal government. A total of 888 Janesville businesses received these forgivable loans. Loan amounts varied from $480 to $6 million. It is notable, however, that 85% of the loans were for less than $150,000, helping hundreds of small businesses in our community stay in business.
There were additional moments of bipartisanship on the Assembly floor that day regarding other bills passed. Those moments lifted the spirit in the entire room and gave me, and perhaps all of us, hope that we all can be on the same team—the team that works hard for the benefit of the people of Wisconsin.
Much more is in the works in Madison. Reach out to my office any time at 608-266-7503 with your thoughts about the needs of our community. It is an honor for me to serve the people of Janesville.