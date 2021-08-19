Catching fish on a lure you’ve created brings deep satisfaction. Many folks who fish with an inexplicable level of passion have at least dabbled in tying their own bucktail walleye jigs or streamer flies.
Creating catfish bait that actually works brings satisfaction on a much more visceral level—for any person passing downwind less than a hundred yards distant.
That shiny object that is always within arm’s reach has dozens of catfish bait recipes just a quick Google search away. But none of these mentions a key ingredient: a little piece of your soul.
Nobody epitomizes this factor more than the late “Toad” Smith, a major contributor to In-Fisherman magazine about 40 years ago. I only fished with the man once, on the ice of Mille Lacs Lake in northern Minnesota.
On this outing, Toad confirmed a fishing factoid which had previously been mere conjecture and rumor. Toad told me it was true: He actually caught a catfish on a small piece of his own diseased heart.
This is too hardcore and difficult for even the most pungently weathered river rats to even imagine.
My attempts at procuring a sample of placenta after the birth of both my daughters for catfish bait was met with ridicule and scorn by both the medical community and my wife.
Since that time conjuring bait has been a process carried out in the shadows, away from prying eyes and olfactory discovery by humanity of this darkest angling secret.
True, there are body parts in my bait. Stuff like turtle livers and mooneyes—an oily baitfish. The latest batch contains three full cups of Hexagenia (more commonly known as shad flies or mayflies).
Objectively, this batch might be the best stuff ever based on the eagerness of the forktailed fish that have bent the fishin’ pole this summer.
Experiencing this level of angling joy requires following the wind of your own vision quest. For me, this begins when the wind blows strong out of the west from a cheese factory near Monroe.
Cheese is the base for all good dipbaits. Waste cheese—but quality cheese. My most recent batch contains Parmesan whey. The next stop is a feed mill for a jug of soybean oil.
Garlic powder is available at any grocery store. Fiber is needed to “stiffen” the bait. I use cattail fuzz.
Fermentation is key in “finishing” bait. My wife is my unwitting, unknowing brewmaster. When she announced “I smell something dead around here” it was time to put a lid on the mixing bucket.
When it comes to secret proprietary ingredients, KFC and Coca-Cola are pikers. Conjuring deadly catfish bait is a 10th- degree Jedi Wizard quest.
One more pearl of wisdom borne from experience—leave your cape and pointy had in a sealed scent-free bag before entering the house.
Ted Peck, a certified merchant marine captain, is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Email him at tedpeck@acegroup.cc