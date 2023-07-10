Zobel of Janesville named to dean's list at Millikin University Jul 10, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Millikin UniversityEthan Zobel of Janesville was named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at this Decatur, Illinois, university. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Driver who crashed into house faces OWI, other charges Dylan Scott, Granger Smith set to headline Rock County 4-H Fair Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states Rock County Sheriff’s Office: Car pulled from Rock River stolen in 1993 Public record for July 7, 2023 Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form