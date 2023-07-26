Wright earns degree from Elms College Jul 26, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elms CollegeJennifer Wright of Genoa City earned an Associate of Arts degree in speech language pathology assistant in the spring 2023 semester at Elms College in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Featured Local Savings Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Judging jitters: Rock County Fair exhibitors show art, sewing, flowers Access, renewal: Special Olympians, mall, anticipate Woodman's Center Driver pleads guilty in East Memorial Drive crash that killed boy This is home, this is rain, and I am here Madison Catholic Diocese cutting ties with Boy Scouts of America Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form