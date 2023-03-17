Whitewater Kiwanis donate to Whitewater aquatic, wellness center GAZETTE STAFF Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club donated $1,400 to the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center. Funds will be used to help low-income families access the center and its wellness benefits.The club is a group of volunteers dedicated to helping children of the community and beyond. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man stopped with child in car charged with fourth OWI, license revoked Public record for March 17, 2023 The week that was: a path to U.S. citizenship, no federal aid for ice arena, and a mask mandate sunsets at SSM Health J. Robert’s Menswear finds the right fit on Janesville's north side Janesville middle school student arrested for making threats Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form