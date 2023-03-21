Westman makes dean's list at Minnesota university Mar 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bethel UniversityOlivia Westman of Janesville was named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at this St. Paul, Minnesota, university. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public record for March 21, 2023 Luck on St. Paddy's Day in Janesville, or a good story about it, anyway 6 business fail underage alcohol sales compliance checks 25 years later, Janesville's Diversity Action Team remains focused on education Four of five Janesville City Council candidates turn out for forum Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form