PremierBank has named Peggy Stebbins its executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Stebbins will support Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer,Russ Turk in executing the bank’s strategic initiatives and drive continued growth to best serve the bank’s customers, communities, and shareholders.
“Peggy is a talented banking professional who is uniquely qualified to help guide our bank into the future,” said Turk. “She is a proven exceptional leader who is committed to helping those around her grow and achieve success. She is a strong mentor who embodies our core values, and I am confident our team will benefit from her leadership.”
Stebbins brings fifteen years of experience to PremierBank having worked in a variety of roles within the financial services industry, starting her career at a large accounting and advisory firm.
Most previously, Stebbins was the chief financial officer at Wisconsin-based Ixonia Bank where she was on the executive management team. During her career she has also worked at two regional banks as well as a publicly traded commercial bank in the Midwest.
“I am grateful to continue my banking career with this strong, community-minded financial institution that has been a pillar in the community for over 160 years,” said Stebbins. Based in PremierBank’s main office in downtown Fort Atkinson, Stebbins oversees PremierBank’s retail team as well as deposit operations and compliance.
Stebbins is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater receiving her bachelor of business administration degree in accounting and master’s in professional accountancy. As a Certified Public Accountant, Stebbins is active with the Wisconsin Institute of CPAs.
Stebbins is currently enrolled in the Graduate School of Banking at the University Wisconsin-Madison with plans to graduate from the program this year. Stebbins lives in Fort Atkinson with her husband and three children.