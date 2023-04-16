STEBBINS_PEGGY

Peggy Stebbins 

PremierBank has named Peggy Stebbins its executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Stebbins will support Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer,Russ Turk in executing the bank’s strategic initiatives and drive continued growth to best serve the bank’s customers, communities, and shareholders.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you