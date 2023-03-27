St. John Vianney announces second-trimester honor roll Mar 27, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. John Vianney Catholic School has released its second-trimester honor roll for the 2022-23 school year.High Honors (3.7 and higher GPA)Grade 6 — Draven Arrowood, Layla Ellis, Andrea Hanson, Brayden Keepers, Nadia Maliszewski and Helena Rozinsky.Grade 7 — Chesney Dahl, Yaretzi Gomez, Daniella Khoury, Josie Nickols, Kendall Rezin, Anthony Weitzel and Adilynn Wellnitz.Grade 8 — Chase Chamberlin, Abbie Claas, Jake Conway , Braelyn Ellis, Alli Greco, Ava Schaffner and Lydia Wixom.Honors (3.25 and higher GPA)Grade 6 — Izabelle Braun, Zabdiel Gomez, Maddy Lawton, Dean Murray, Kaitlyn Rye, Emma Schaffner, Nate Schlei, Addison Siegel, Hayes Sutherland and Gov Wixom Wixom.Grade 7 — Michael Bramlett, Elliott Hahn, Addie Kennedy and Ashton Pelsue.Grade 8 — Tyler Furrer, Henry Greene, Samuel Johnson, Dryden Jones, Louie Lyons Lyons, Porter Maliszewski, Raegan Punzel, Regan Scherdin, Aidan Siegel and Michael Sikich. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Knox: Healthcare is only 20 miles away Public record for March 27, 2023 East Milwaukee Street reconstruction starts Monday in downtown Janesville The Gazette named Wisconsin Daily Newspaper of the Year Janesville woman facing drug charges after traffic stop Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form