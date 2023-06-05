Scuric, Tillett make dean's list at Illinois university Jun 5, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Northern Illinois UniversityBrianna Scuric of East Troy and Brianna Tillett of Whitewater were named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at this DeKalb, Illinois, university. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Photo gallery: Rock County Dairy Breakfast Gas line hit on Milwaukee street leads to evacuations Photo gallery: Milton High School graduation Parker graduates receive diplomas, look ahead Joint Finance Committee cuts out $15 million requested for Woodman's Center Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form