Rodriquez, Yates make dean's list at Texas university Mar 14, 2023

Baylor UniversityIan Rodriguez of Beloit and Ellie Yates of Brodhead were named to the dean's academic honor list for the fall 2022 semester at this Waco, Texas, university.