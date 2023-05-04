The Janesville Noon Rotary Club has announced its April students of the month for the 2022-23 school year.

Parker High School student Jennifer Gutierrez-Martinez, daughter of Jose Gutierrez and Ruth Martinez. She was a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, DECA, chamber orchestra and Pan American Student Movement. She was the operation manager for the school store The Barn. Gutierrez-Martinez plans to study medicine and become a pediatrician or general physician.

