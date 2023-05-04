The Janesville Noon Rotary Club has announced its April students of the month for the 2022-23 school year.
Parker High School student Jennifer Gutierrez-Martinez, daughter of Jose Gutierrez and Ruth Martinez. She was a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, DECA, chamber orchestra and Pan American Student Movement. She was the operation manager for the school store The Barn. Gutierrez-Martinez plans to study medicine and become a pediatrician or general physician.
Milton High School student Samuel Henning, son of Scott Henning and Susan Hirschfield. He has earned two academic letters and was a member of the football and track teams. Henning He plans to attend UW-La Crosse and his interests of study are forensic science, accounting and business.
Parker High School student Rylee Jordan, daughter of Michael and Stacey Jordan. She was leader of Link Crew, manager of the school store, district and state competitor in DECA, and a member of the National Honor Society, Women’s Empowerment Club and the volleyball and gymnastics team. She was also a blood donor. She plans to enroll at First Class Cosmetology School in Beloit, attend BTC to earn an associate’s degree in business management and then open her own salon.
Craig High School student Zach Lizan, son of Rich and Shana Lizan. He worked on the school newspaper, was a member of the Science National Honor Society, Key Club and the track and cross country teams. He volunteered for Bags of Hope, at JPAC and Mercyhealth. Lizan plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in architecture at a four-year university.
Milton High School student Tarryn Mallon, daughter of Amy and Scott Mallon. She was a Badger Top Scholar, captain of the gymnastics and poms teams and a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, dance team. She was a Milton Math tutor, Touched by a Paw Cat Shelter volunteer, head organizer for the Milton Elementary Pizza Gardens and member of the No Limits Dance program. Mallon intends to study international affairs under the Elliot School of International Affairs at George Washington University.
Craig High School student Ella Masterson, daughter of Kari and Ryan Masterson. She was manager of the boys’ tennis team and a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Interact Club and Key Club. Masterson plans to major in elementary education at UW-Whitewater, UW-Eau Claire or UW-Madison.