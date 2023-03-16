The Janesville Morning Rotary Club has announced its February students of the month for the 2022-23 school year. They are:
Milton High School student Brayden Budworth, son of Dan and Staci Budworth. He was a member of the National Honor Society, FFA, and varsity track and field team. He also donated at the local blood drive and worked as a supervisor at Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly. Budworth intends to study marine biology and freshwater ecology at UW-Whitewater at Rock County then transfer to UW-Whitewater. He also plans to study abroad at Deakin University in Warnambool, Australia.
Craig High School student Kelsi Fagan, daughter at Kim and Sean Fagan. She was a member of the National Art Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Interact Club, Spanish Club, Sierra Club and Blue Ribbon of Promise Club. She volunteered at vacation Bible school and worked as a receptionist at Bob Clapper Automotive. Fagan plans to major in film or education at UW-Milwaukee.
Milton High School student McKenna Newell, daughter of Allan and Christi Newell. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Student Council and volleyball team. She also volunteered in kids ministry at Central Christian Church. Newell intends to major in business management and minor in communications or marketing at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.