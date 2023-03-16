The Janesville Morning Rotary Club has announced its February students of the month for the 2022-23 school year. They are:

Milton High School student Brayden Budworth, son of Dan and Staci Budworth. He was a member of the National Honor Society, FFA, and varsity track and field team. He also donated at the local blood drive and worked as a supervisor at Cowley’s Piggly Wiggly. Budworth intends to study marine biology and freshwater ecology at UW-Whitewater at Rock County then transfer to UW-Whitewater. He also plans to study abroad at Deakin University in Warnambool, Australia.

