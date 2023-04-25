The Janesville Noon Rotary Club announced its march Students of the Month for the 2022-23 school year.
The students are:
Craig High School student Katelyn Adler, daughter of David and Jodi Adler. She was president of the Junior Optimist Club, Student Council representative, Cadet leader and a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Beloit Porter Scholar. She also is part of the Veracity Dance Project and a School Store volunteer worker. She has volunteered with the Make a Wish Foundation, at Roosevelt and Wilson elementary schools and started her own online clothing business.
Adler plans to study fashion marketing at Columbia College Chicago.
Milton High School student Amanda Cudzinovic, daughter of Chris and Manyen Cudzinovic. She was co-captain of the varsity tennis team and a member of National Honor Society, Spanish national Honor Society, Spanish Club, Interact Club and Spanish Club. She also volunteered at the Hedberg Public Library Summer Reading Challenge and Rotary Gardens Holiday Light Show.
Cudzinovic intends to study computer science at UW-Madison and become a software engineer.
Milton High School student Zoe Schilling, child of Debbie and Scott Schilling. They were a member of the National Honor Society, marching band, the Gender and Sexual Alliance Club, softball team and the stage and lighting crew. They were an actor in the spring play and team captain of the Milton Wildcat Club softball club. They also volunteered as an actor in the Enchanted Forest, at the pet visit hospice and worked at Dairy Queen.
Schilling intends to study forensic science at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.
Craig High School student Kennedy Wellnitz, daughter of Belinda and Tim Wellnitz. She was a member of the basketball and volleyball teams and the varsity softball team. She also worked at Cracker Barrell.
Wellnitz plans to major in social work at UW-Whitewater.
