Ripon CollegeThese area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester:Clinton — Trista Gunnink.Delavan — Caroline Flesch.East Troy — Michael Burke.Evansville — Abby Anderson.Janesville — Evan Jensen and Benjamin Rahlf.Sharon — Isabel Chisamore.Whitewater — Heather Charter.