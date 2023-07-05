Local student named to dean's list at Ohio University Jul 5, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ohio UniversityForrest Haasl of Beloit, Keaton Sperling of Delavan, and Ben Werner of Lake Geneva were named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at this Athens, Ohio, university. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public record for July 3, 2023 Beloit School District stands by middle school reconfiguration Investigators examine vehicle pulled from Rock River Slide with a cop: New city playground will be next to Janesville police station Public record for June 30, 2023 Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form