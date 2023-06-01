Konen makes dean's list at Kentucky university Jun 1, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save University of Kentucky CollegeAshley Konen of Lake Geneva was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at this Lexington, Kentucky, university. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public record for June 1, 2023 Davis is new local reporter Daluge family, of Janesville, hosting annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast Public record for May 31, 2023 Former Snappers stadium seeing resurgence as city looks for new uses Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form