Joos, Kraimer make dean's list at Kalamazoo College Jul 12, 2023

Kalamazoo CollegeMaxwell Joos and Katherine Kraemer, both of Beloit, were named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at this Kalamazoo, Michigan, college.