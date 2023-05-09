JANESVILLE -- Local students won gold cups at the 2023 Wisconsin Federation of Music Clubs Festival. Hosted by the Janesville MacDowell Music Club, the festival was held March 11 at the Wisconsin School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Janesville Woman’s Club.
A total of 26 cups were awarded. Winners are:
First Cups: McKenna Grace Cox, piano solo; Margaret Elizabeth Donohue, piano solo; Emerson Allen Edwards, piano solo and vocal musical theatre; Molly Taylor Litscher, piano solo; Lydia Grey Timm, piano solo; Owen Thomas White, piano solo; Izadora Vivian Lutton, vocal musical theatre; and Maggie Marie Giese, vocal art song.
Second Cups: Abigayl Evelyn Anderson, piano solo; Ella Gertrude Ann Beckler, piano solo; Selah Grace Bourdeaux, piano solo; Cooper Todd Buehl, piano solo; Isaac Charles Busch, piano solo; Donovan Wallis Cox, piano solo; Diana Rose Hellmich, piano solo; Brock Benjamin Ludeman, piano solo; Keira Adell Riley, piano solo; Elizabeth Lorraine Thomas, piano solo; and Maggie Marie Giese, vocal musical theatre.
Third Cups: Elizabeth Ann Boll, piano solo; Izabella Grace Demas, piano solo; Thomas Robert Fechter, piano solo; James Edward Gansen, piano solo; Charlotte Elizabeth Hawley, piano solo; and Kelaney Alise Kumlien, piano solo.
Cups are awarded by points with each cup representing increments of 15 points. To achieve the 15 points, students must receive three years of superior ratings or lesser rating accumulated over four or more years.