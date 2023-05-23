Jacobs, Kisting make president's list at Western Technical College May 23, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Technical CollegeJena Jacobs of Eklhorn and Shane Kisting of Edgerton were named to the president's list at this La Crosse college. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Left behind: Former recovery center void of tenants, trashed and abandoned, as town weighs options Police seek public's help in shots fired investigation Beloit man sentenced in South Beloit homicide Historical find?: Milton Civil War living history event a chance to inquire about tiny spiked metal ball Public record for May 18, 2023 Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form