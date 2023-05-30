Grosskopf graduates from South Dakota university May 30, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save University of Sioux FallsAmaurii Grosskopf of Beloit earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in the spring 2023 semester at this Sioux Falls, South Dakota, university. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now 2023 Craig High School awards Public record for May 29, 2023 Lake Geneva, once a grand resort for the rich, now a laid-back vacation venue Graduates Janesville Memorial Day Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form